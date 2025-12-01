Chinese Silk Road hub Xi'an promotes cultural exchanges, urban brand in Milan

XI'AN, China, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 24, the launch ceremony of the "Meeting Xi'an: A Silk Road Hub's Dialogue with Europe" urban cultural exchange activity and Xi'an city promotion conference was held in Milan, Italy's fashion capital.

More than 2,000 years ago, Han Dynasty diplomat Zhang Qian's mission to the Western Regions opened the door to exchanges and cooperation between China and the West, forging a close bond between Xi'an (then Chang'an) and Europe. Today, with the resounding whistles of the China-Europe Railway Express Chang'an and the continuous deepening and innovation of cultural and economic cooperation, Xi'an is writing a new-era Silk Road chapter with a more open posture.

The event featured the attendance of nearly 100 guests, including representatives from the Chinese Consulate General in Milan, members of the Milan Municipal Government, leaders of the Italy-China Association, and figures from the local cultural and economic circles, who gathered to witness a dialogue spanning Eastern and Western civilizations.

The event kicked off with the mysterious Qinqiang face-changing performance and the graceful and vivid water sleeve dance. Subsequently, a Qinqiang opera excerpt and selections from Italian operas were staged in tandem, pushing the on-site atmosphere to a climax. The integration and collision of Eastern and Western arts won enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Cui Qing, executive deputy director of the publicity department of Xi'an , said in his city promotion speech that the western Chinese city is not only a world-renowned ancient capital with a thousand-year history but also a dynamic modern international metropolis.

In recent years, Xi'an has demonstrated strong development potential and vitality in fields such as opening up, technological innovation, and cultural tourism performances. Cui expressed the hope that more European friends will visit Xi'an for investment and business, exchanges and negotiations, and travel, deeply experience the charm of the ancient capital, and become new partners in Xi'an's development.

Liu Kan, Chinese Consul General in Milan, pointed out that as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi'an is one of the important birthplaces of Chinese civilization, witnessing the encounter, integration, and common prosperity of different civilizations on the Silk Road. He hoped that in the future, Chinese and European cities will further expand cooperation in areas such as cultural heritage protection, urban renewal, industrial innovation, and youth exchanges.

Marco Griguolo, councillor of the Milan Metropolitan City Government, welcomed the delegation's visit. He said that both Milan and Xi'an are famous historical cities and face the common task of promoting urban development while protecting cultural heritage. This exchange provides a valuable opportunity for mutual learning and coordinated development between the two sides.

This promotion conference also marked the official launch of the "Meeting Xi'an: A Silk Road Hub's Dialogue with Europe" series of cultural exchange activities. Looking forward, Xi'an will carry out a variety of activities in European cities such as Milan, Venice, and Mainz, including a Tang-style street flash mob, a campus sharing session, and a cultural exhibition on Spring Festival traditions of Xi'an.

Sponsored by the information office of the Xi'an Municipal People's Government, the event builds a bridge for cooperation and dialogue between Xi'an and Milan through rich and colorful cultural exchange activities, showcasing the new image of Xi'an in vigorous development.

