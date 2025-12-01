Ten years of steady growth in Europe: Pomilio Blumm listed in the Financial Times ranking

Pomilio Blumm is listed among the European companies with the most consistent long-term growth in the Europe's Long-term Growth Champions ranking, published by the Financial Times on 12 November and compiled in collaboration with Statista.

The agency ranks in the top five in Europe for 2024 revenue, in the Advertising & Marketing category, also claiming the top spot in the same section for "company longevity".

This is a double recognition for our agency, which records a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.21% over ten years, standing out for its continuity, stability, and innovation capacity. This performance reflects the strength of a business model rooted in the local area but open to internationalisation, as demonstrated by recent events organised for major initiatives. From the DesignEuropa Awards in Copenhagen, curated for EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), to the European Business and Nature Summit in Helsinki, as part of an €80 million project for the European Commission.

«We have shown consistent growth, especially abroad, reaching the size of international giants in the sector while keeping our roots firmly planted in Pescara», says President Franco Pomilio. «We believe deeply in the creative vocation of our territory. That's why, while integrating international talent into our teams, we aim to develop a true idea valley, inspired by the Michettian circle, at our headquarters, the Cittadella.»

The FT ranking is based on an analysis of company revenues, focusing on those that met specific growth and turnover criteria between 2014 and 2024. The study rewarded companies that managed to maintain a solid and continuous growth trend, even in a decade marked by the pandemic, inflation, and geopolitical crises.

The research, conducted across 34 countries by Statista – a German leader in economic and market data analysis – highlighted the dynamism of Italian entrepreneurship, with Pomilio Blumm being one of its most emblematic cases.

«We grow with the spirit of a start-up, but with the solidity of a long-established business», concludes Franco Pomilio. «What makes the difference is our adaptability, supported by more than 100 advanced proprietary tools, which add value to each project in terms of overall effectiveness».

