INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former The AZEK Company Investors Who Received James Hardie PLC (NYSE: JHX) Shares in Connection with James Hardie’s Acquisition of AZEK in July 2025 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment and securities class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of The AZEK Company (“AZEK”) who received shares of James Hardie plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) in connection with James Hardie’s acquisition of AZEK on July 1, 2025 (“Merger”).

James Hardie, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and Dublin, Ireland, holds itself out as the global leader in manufacturing fiber cement products for both interior and exterior home applications. The Company states, “With a legacy built on pioneering fiber cement technology and a commitment to sustainable, superior products, we stand as a trusted leader, elevating homes worldwide.” James Hardie further reports that they “continue to invest in product innovations that raise the bar for their customers.”

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie reported a 12% sales decline in its North America Fiber Cement segment due to "normalization of channel inventories" and warned of future weakness. When investors learned about the news, the Company’s share price fell dramatically. Girard Sharp’s investigation focuses on whether James Hardie included misrepresentations and omissions regarding the strength of its North America Fiber Cement segment ahead of the Merger.

