Telco Market Tracker Report, 2Q25: Performance for 140 Telcos from 1Q11 Through 2Q25 - Revenue, Labor, Capex, Opex, and Profitability Data

This report delivers a detailed analysis of the global telecommunications network operator (telco) industry, drilling down into performance for 140 telcos from 1Q11 through 2Q25. It captures revenue, labor, capex, opex, and profitability data with a focus on the most recent quarter (2Q25).

Key findings:

Global telco revenues climbed 4.6% year-over-year (YoY) in 2Q25 to reach $456.8 billion (B), supported by broad-based recovery across major markets. On an annualized 2Q25 basis, revenues grew 1.7% YoY to $1.8 trillion (T). Airtel (20.0%), Etisalat (18.7%), SoftBank (7.3%), Deutsche Telekom (4.6%), and China Unicom (3.7%) led growth in the annualized 2Q25 period, while Vodafone (-11.6%) and Orange (-7.1%) declined sharply.

Capex declined 2.1% YoY in 2Q25 to $67.5B, while the annualized total fell 2.6% to $292.9B. That's the lowest 12-month total since 2011, and the lowest capital intensity since 2013. China Mobile remained the largest investor with $24.4B in annualized capex (+7.8% YoY) in 2Q25, while America Movil (-24.5%), China Telecom (-22.9%), and China Unicom (-17.7%) made significant cutbacks. Telco tech spending continues to shift modestly towards software and services, which may be recorded as opex rather than capex, but telcos remain vigilant cost cutters across the board.

Labor costs fell 1.3% YoY to $258.1B in the annualized 2Q25 period, with telco headcount shrinking to 4.36 million. Labor represented 21.7% of opex (excluding D&A) for the annualized 2Q25 period, down a bit from 22.2% in 2Q24.

Profitability margin inched higher in the latest annualized period from a year ago, with EBITDA at 33.8%, suggesting stable operational efficiency despite cost pressures. EBIT margin also edged up a bit, from 14.9% in 2Q24 to 15.5% for the 12 months ended June 2025.

Regionally, Asia maintained its lead with 36.8% of global telco revenues in 2Q25, slightly ahead of the Americas (36.3%). On the capex spending front, the Americas outspent all other regions, boosted by network spending from AT&T and Verizon.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

Summary

Market snapshot

Analysis

Key stats through 2Q25

Labor stats

Operator rankings

Company drilldown

Company benchmarking

Country breakouts

Country breakouts by company

Regional breakouts

Raw Data

Subs & traffic

Exchange rates

Methodology & Scope

About the publisher

Key Data Figures and Charts

TNO market size & growth by: Revenues, Capex, Employees - 1Q19-2Q25

Regional trends by: Revenues, Capex - 1Q19-2Q25

Opex & Cost trends

Labor cost trends: 1Q20-2Q25

Profitability margin trends: 1Q20-2Q25

Spending (opex, labor costs, capex): annualized and quarterly trend

Workforce & productivity trends: 1Q14-2Q25

Operator rankings by revenue and capex: latest single-quarter and annualized periods

Top 20 TNOs by capital intensity: latest single-quarter and annualized periods

Top 20 TNOs by employee base: latest single-quarter

Company Drilldown: YoY growth in single quarter revenues

Company Drilldown: Revenue and revenue split, single quarter and annualized 1Q16-2Q25

Company Drilldown: Capex and capital intensity (annualized), 1Q16-2Q25

Company Drilldown: Revenue split by country, 2Q25

Company Drilldown: Costs and Profitability, 1Q16-2Q25($ Mn)

Company Drilldown: Labor costs, per employee and % opex trends, 1Q16-2Q25

Company Drilldown, Cash & debt levels (2011-24)

Company Drilldown: Software as % of total capex

Company Drilldown: Software & spectrum spend

Company Drilldown: Total M&A, spectrum and capex (excl. spectrum)

Country Breakouts: Revenue and Capex, Market Share, and Capital Intensity

Companies Featured

A1 Telekom Austria

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

Airtel

Altice Europe

Altice USA

America Movil

AT&T

Axiata

Axtel

Batelco

BCE

Bezeq Israel

Bouygues Telecom

BSNL

BT

Cable ONE, Inc.

Cablevision

Cell C

Cellcom Israel

CenturyLink

Cequel Communications

Charter Communications

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincinatti Bell

CK Hutchison

Clearwire

Cogeco

Com Hem Holding AB

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cyfrowy Polsat

DEN Networks Limited

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

Dish TV India Limited

DNA Ltd.

Du

EE

Elisa

Entel

Etisalat

Fairpoint Communications

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Frontier Communications

Globe Telecom

Grupo Clarin

Grupo Televisa

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Idea Cellular Limited

Iliad SA

KDDI

KPN

KT

Leap Wireless

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

M1

Manitoba Telecom Services

Maroc Telecom

Masmovil Masorange

Maxis Berhad

Megafon

MetroPCS Communications

Millicom

Mobile Telesystems

MTN Group

MTNL

NTT

Oi

Omantel

Ono

Ooredoo

Orange

PCCW

PLDT

Proximus

Quebecor Telecommunications

Rakuten

Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Rostelecom

Safaricom Limited

Sasktel

Shaw

Singtel

SITI Networks Limited

SK Telecom

Sky plc

SmarTone

SoftBank

Spark New Zealand Limited

Sprint

StarHub

STC (Saudi Telecom)

SureWest Communications

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Communications

Tata Teleservices

TDC

TDS

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telenor

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom SA

Telstra

Telus

Thaicom

Time Warner

Time Warner Cable

TPG Telecom Limited

True Corp

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Veon

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vivendi

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea Limited

VodafoneZiggo

Wind Tre

Windstream

Zain

Zain KSA

Ziggo

