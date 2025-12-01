EnviroGold Global Appoints PPM Global, Completes NVRO Process™ Optimization and Launches Mobile Pilot Plant to Accelerate NVRO Process™ Commercialization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce advancements across its global operational platform. These include the expansion of its Western Australian facility, strategic progression toward establishing a new testing hub in the western United States, and the appointment of PPM Global as the Company’s specialist partner for NVRO Process™ plant construction and commissioning.

The Company advises it has successfully completed its 2025 Optimization Program. As a result, the Company has finalized the design of the μNVRO (microNVRO) plant. The μNVRO is a mobile, precision-engineered, pilot-scale version of the NVRO Process™ that incorporates the latest process enhancements and is designed to expedite commercial deployment across multiple customer sites simultaneously.

Key Highlights:

2025 Optimization Program Completed: The program culminated in an updated NVRO Process™ flowsheet, informed by extensive lab work, advanced process modelling, and the completion of the IDEAS™ digital twin developed by Andritz, with engineering support from Hatch.

PPM Global Appointed: EnviroGold has engaged PPM Global, a leading metallurgical project delivery firm, to construct and commission μNVRO plants. With a strong track record of building, operating and optimizing metallurgical facilities across international mining jurisdictions, PPM Global brings critical execution expertise to the Company's customers' projects. Its role in delivering μNVRO plants strengthens the Company's operational readiness, accelerating the pathway to full-scale deployment.

μNVRO Construction Underway: EnviroGold has commenced construction of its first μNVRO unit, a precision-engineered pilot-scale plant designed to replicate the NVRO Process TM . Purpose-built for customer site-specific validation, the μNVRO will generate high-resolution technical outputs to support feasibility-level studies and engineering design. The first μNVRO unit will be installed at the Company's Fremantle facility. Equipped with integrated sensors and analytical systems, the unit is engineered for automated and remote monitoring and control when integrated with the IDEAS digital twin platform. This capability enables real-time data capture and analysis, significantly enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the customer test work protocol.

Mobile μNVRO Fleet to Drive Customer Pipeline Growth: Following commissioning, PPM Global intends to construct a fleet of containerized, mobile μNVRO units for deployment across three priority jurisdictions with highly attractive, technically amenable tailings targets. Two additional jurisdictions are under review. These units are expected to be deployed directly to customer sites to conduct in-situ campaigns on tailings deposits, enabling site-specific process validation, engineering and cost studies. The μNVRO fleet is designed to accelerate feasibility timelines confirming technical certainty and generating detailed data for tailings reprocessing and mine-planning operations. This is expected to support the rapid expansion of EnviroGold's commercial pipeline and accelerate customer deployment activities.

Strategic Expansion Plans: In response to growing demand, EnviroGold is planning the relocation and expansion of its test work infrastructure, including the establishment of a dedicated United States-based testing site to support North American deployment and accelerate customer engagement in the United States.



“The μNVRO is a transformational advancement in our deployment strategy,” said Grant Freeman, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “It combines engineering precision with mobility, enabling us to deliver engineering-grade data faster, reduce project development timelines, and enhance customer decision-making. By replicating full-scale process performance in a pilot-scale plant, we move another step closer to redefining the worldwide stockpile of mine waste and tailings from a stranded asset to a viable, scalable global source of metal supply.”

About PPM Global

PPM Global is a leading minerals processing project-delivery company with extensive experience in metallurgical plant design, commissioning, optimisation and operations across gold, copper, critical minerals and complex processing circuits globally. Headquartered in Australia, PPM Global provides integrated solutions, specializing in risk-managed commissioning, production ramp-up and long-term plant performance optimisation.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company enabling the mining industry to recover high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By converting environmental liabilities into economic assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, low-carbon metal-recovery solutions aligned with critical-minerals mandates and ESG frameworks across the U.S., Australia, Europe and beyond.

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company's website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/

