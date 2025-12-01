Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Mineral Concentrates Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Rare Earth Mineral Concentrates market was valued at USD 11.6-17.8 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 6.5%-8.5% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand in clean energy and advanced technologies.

The Rare Earth Mineral Concentrates market is growing, driven by clean energy demand. From 2017 to 2023, global REE mining grew at a CAGR of 17.8%, with 2024 production at 390,000 tons. On February 19, 2025, China proposed new REE regulations to tighten control over mining and processing. On July 10, 2025, the U.S. Defense Department invested in MP Materials to fund a magnet-making facility, aiming to reduce reliance on China. These developments align with a projected CAGR of 6.5%-8.5% through 2030.

Rare earth mineral concentrates, comprising light and heavy rare earth elements (REEs), are critical for advanced technologies in automotive, consumer electronics, wind power, and aerospace. The industry is characterized by complex extraction processes, high market concentration, and strategic importance due to REEs' unique magnetic and luminescent properties. Key trends include increased recycling efforts, development of alternative supply chains, and advancements in sustainable mining practices.

The market is driven by demand for REEs in electric vehicle (EV) magnets, wind turbines, and consumer electronics, with global production estimated at 390,000 tons of rare earth oxide (REO) equivalent in 2024, led by China (69% share). Innovations in separation technologies and geopolitical efforts to diversify supply chains are shaping the industry.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%-8.0%, with the United States focusing on reducing reliance on China through domestic mining and processing.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.8%-7.8%, with Germany and Sweden emphasizing REEs for wind power and EVs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at 7.0%-9.0%, driven by China and Japan. China dominates production, while Japan focuses on recycling and high-tech applications.

Rest of the World, particularly Australia and Myanmar, is expected to grow at 5.5%-7.5%, with trends toward sustainable mining.

Application Analysis

Automotive applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%-9.0%, driven by EV magnet production. Trends include high-performance neodymium magnets.

Consumer electronics are projected to expand at 6.5%-8.5%, focusing on smartphones and displays. Trends include miniaturized components.

Industrial applications are expected to grow at 6.0%-8.0%, driven by catalysts and alloys. Trends include sustainable production.

Office devices, wind power, aerospace, medical, and others are anticipated to grow at 5.5%-7.5%, emphasizing niche applications.

Key Market Players

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, based in Perth, Australia, focuses on light REEs for EVs and electronics.

China Northern Rare Earth Group, headquartered in Baotou, China, is a leading REE producer.

China Rare Earth Group, based in Ganzhou, China, specializes in heavy REEs.

IREL (India) Limited, located in Mumbai, India, produces REEs for industrial applications.

MP Materials, based in Las Vegas, USA, focuses on domestic REE production.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The threat of new entrants is low. High capital costs and regulatory barriers limit entry.

The threat of substitutes is moderate. Alternative materials compete, but REEs' properties are unique.

Buyer power is moderate. Large manufacturers negotiate, but supply concentration limits leverage.

Supplier power is high. China's dominance creates supply risks.

Competitive rivalry is moderate. Key players focus on supply chain diversification.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Demand for EVs and wind turbines drives REE consumption.

Recycling technologies offer sustainable supply solutions.

Emerging markets provide growth potential.

Government investments in supply chain diversification create opportunities.

Challenges

China's market dominance creates supply risks.

Environmental regulations increase mining costs.

High processing costs limit scalability.

Geopolitical tensions impact supply chains.







