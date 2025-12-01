The 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development, hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC) and the Fujian provincial government, and organized by the Fujian Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Fuzhou municipal government, unveiled in the city of Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province on December 1, 2025.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Centered on the permanent theme "Pooling the Wisdom of Overseas Chinese Talent to Fulfil the Chinese Dream", and its annual theme "Uniting Overseas Chinese Talent, Forging a New Era of Innovation", the event comprises five sections: opening ceremony, awarding excellent contributions, gathering and cultivating overseas Chinese talent, attracting overseas Chinese talent, and the QIAOZHIHUI (Overseas Chinese Talent Convergence) Platform achievements release. These programs are designed to build a high-level platform for opening-up and talent exchange and to deepen integration of science and technology, talent, and industry at home and abroad.

The opening ceremony features a visit to the QIAOZHIHUI (Overseas Chinese Talent Convergence) achievements release area, the establishment of the expert service team, a signing ceremony, and the promotion of key outcomes. The "excellent contribution awarding" initiative focuses on tackling key technological challenges, establishing special funds ranging from 300,000 to 1 million yuan to encourage overseas Chinese talent teams in scientific research. The "gathering and cultivating overseas Chinese talent" section includes thematic activities such as innovation and entrepreneurship among new-generation overseas Chinese, artificial intelligence + employment, digital-intelligent commerce, and overseas PhD holder matchmaking. The "attracting overseas Chinese talent" section invites the guest-of-honor province and city as well as universities to participate in industry-talent matching, promoting regional collaboration and university-local government cooperation. The QIAOZHIHUI achievements release area is divided into multiple sections showcasing technological innovation, talent development and urban application scenarios.

This conference is a three-day event, with Anhui and Harbin as the guest-of-honor province and city respectively, as well as Harbin Institute of Technology and Tongji University as the guest-of-honor universities. It has attracted a wide range of participants, including overseas Chinese, high-level talents, science and technology associations, overseas Chinese business leaders, and representatives from universities and research institutions, offering a precious platform to converge "overseas Chinese capital, wisdom, and strength" and continuously injecting impetus and vitality into the development of Fujian in the new era.

Source: Office of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development