GLP-1, Healthy Ageing, Food As Medicine Trends in Food & Health Markets

Top market opportunities include Healthy Ageing, GLP-1, and Food as Medicine. These trends are under evaluation for their potential benefits. The briefing also covers strategies from the past 30 years to successfully navigate the nutrition and health market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3 Hot Takes In Food & Health And How To Handle Them: GLP-1, Healthy Ageing, Food As Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore three opportunities currently being talked up in the industry-Healthy Ageing, GLP-1 and Food as Medicine. Our regular customers liked it so much that we have decided to make it more widely available as a Strategy Briefing.

In Part One we take a hard look at the latest "hot takes" being pushed by consultants and the media to help you determine if they're right for your business or best avoided. Are Healthy Ageing, GLP-1 and Food as Medicine opportunities for all, opportunities for some, or risky traps that companies should treat with caution?

In Part Two, we go wider. We bring together the key lessons of the last 30 years to set out strategies that anyone can use to be successful, clearly presented so that any business can apply them to any aspect of the nutrition & health marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Part 1

  • Protect your strategy from the hot take trap
  • Should we have a Healthy Ageing strategy and what should it look like?
  • Should we have a food as medicine strategy? What should our strategy look like?
  • What should our strategy for GLP-1 look like?

Part 2

  • Seven steps to success for healthier food & beverage brands
  • High-risk or low-risk: which route will you choose?
  • Seven steps to success for commercialising new ingredients
  • What makes some ingredients grow?
  • How do we target the right consumer?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urks9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Clinical Skills 
                            
                            
                                Healthcare Services
                            
                            
                                Nutrition
                            
                            
                                Plant Based
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading