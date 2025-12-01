GLP-1, Healthy Ageing, Food As Medicine Trends in Food & Health Markets

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3 Hot Takes In Food & Health And How To Handle Them: GLP-1, Healthy Ageing, Food As Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore three opportunities currently being talked up in the industry-Healthy Ageing, GLP-1 and Food as Medicine. Our regular customers liked it so much that we have decided to make it more widely available as a Strategy Briefing.

In Part One we take a hard look at the latest "hot takes" being pushed by consultants and the media to help you determine if they're right for your business or best avoided. Are Healthy Ageing, GLP-1 and Food as Medicine opportunities for all, opportunities for some, or risky traps that companies should treat with caution?

In Part Two, we go wider. We bring together the key lessons of the last 30 years to set out strategies that anyone can use to be successful, clearly presented so that any business can apply them to any aspect of the nutrition & health marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Part 1

Protect your strategy from the hot take trap

Should we have a Healthy Ageing strategy and what should it look like?

Should we have a food as medicine strategy? What should our strategy look like?

What should our strategy for GLP-1 look like?

Part 2

Seven steps to success for healthier food & beverage brands

High-risk or low-risk: which route will you choose?

Seven steps to success for commercialising new ingredients

What makes some ingredients grow?

How do we target the right consumer?

