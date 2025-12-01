SeaFi Launches $ 50,000 IDO for Ramm ($RAMM) with Whitelist and Reward Campaigns Active Until December 5th





HONG KONG, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaFi, the AI-powered Web3 launchpad redefining decentralized fundraising, is proud to announce the official launch of the IDO for Ramm ($RAMM) with a total allocation of $ 50,000. No registration required, and backed by a 12-hour refund guarantee.

In the run-up to the IDO, SeaFi has rolled out community engagement initiatives, including a $50,000 whitelist allocation and $300 USDT in rewards, available to participants until December 5th

Ramm ($RAMM) IDO schedule:

Snapshot time: 12:00 AM UTC December 7

12:00 AM UTC December 7 Start time: 12:00 AM UTC December 8

12:00 AM UTC December 8 End time: 12:00 AM UTC December 9





IDO details:

Token: $RAMM

Token network: Ethereum

Allocation: $250,000

Price: $0.037

FDV: $37,000,000

Vesting schedule: 25% at TGE, 1-month cliff, 3-month vesting

12h standard refund

Listing date: December 10

No registration required

Loyalty Reward: up to 3%, final rate confirmed post-listing

About Ramm ($RAMM)

RAMM.ai: The Web3 Marketplace Transforming Global Commerce

RAMM.ai is building a next-generation, zero-middleman marketplace where consumers buy authentic products directly from leading brands. Powered by AI, blockchain, RWAs, and a novel AMM incentive model, RAMM enables transparent pricing, sustainable products, and personalized, reward-driven shopping experiences.

Product Snapshot

RAMM delivers a Web3-native commerce stack featuring:

Zero-fee brand-to-consumer transactions



Digital Product Passports (DPP) for authenticity & sustainability



AI-driven promotions & shopper engagement



Tokenized rewards and DeFi lending options

This creates a fair, transparent, and high-value ecosystem for brands, influencers, and shoppers.





Backers & Partners

RAMM is supported by a strong multi-sector network, including: Fashion Forward Week, Scifn, Stop the Traffik, Particle Network, Internet Computer, Stellar, zkAgi, Catchfire.

Roadmap Summary

RAMM has already delivered its Python simulator, on-chain proof of concept, and Token Generation Event (TGE).



Next steps include:

V1.5 AI onboarding + improved UX



Mainnet marketplace launch



RAMM V2 for liquidity & brand campaigns



Transition to DAO governance



V3 with cross-chain, cross-brand, and advanced DeFi integrations





Token Utility

The $RAMM token powers marketplace rewards, affiliate payouts, governance, and platform-wide utility — supported by a fixed 1B supply and structured vesting designed to protect long-term investor value.

