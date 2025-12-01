Master the Storm. Celebrate the Legend: Hongqi Golden Sunflower Guoya Honoured as SailGP Trophy Partner, Launches Middle East Pre-sales

Abu Dhabi, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Era's Pioneer, Now Paired with Its Ideal Ride

When a land-borne flagship crafted for ultimate excellence meets the ocean’s most prestigious sailing championship, what extraordinary spark is ignited? On November 30, Hongqi Golden Sunflower made its debut as the official exclusive luxury car partner of the SailGP International Sailing Grand Prix Abu Dhabi Final — often dubbed the “Formula 1 of the Sea.” The ultra-luxury executive sedan, Guoya, made its debut as the exclusive championship trophy car, marking the start of its pre-sale in the Middle East.

Own the Moment. Own the Glory

Since the debut of the first Hongqi sedan in 1958, it has always been a highly esteemed vehicle in China. The ultra-luxury sub-brand, Hongqi Golden Sunflower, has witnessed countless historic highlights, embodying the glory bestowed by history.

During the SailGP Abu Dhabi Final, Hongqi Golden Sunflower once again created a highlight moment: the ultra-luxury executive sedan Guoya was honoured as the official championship trophy car. At the pinnacle of the finals, alongside the emergence of a new maritime champion, the Guoya, with its Eastern aesthetic and ultra-luxurious presence, shared the stage with the winner, declaring to the world that the pinnacle of Eastern ultra-luxury is ready to create legends alongside the global elites.





A Product Backed by Real Strength, The Moment of Discovery

“As part of Hongqi’s global design team, my mission has always been to fuse Eastern elegance with an international luxury ethos,” said Mr. Giles Taylor, Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer of FAW Group, during the media event, offering an in-depth explanation of Guoya’s design philosophy.

Guoya interprets the Eastern pursuit of balance through design. Its front fascia draws on the proportions of the Gate of Supreme Harmony in China’s Forbidden City, inheriting 600 years of solemn harmony between “round heaven and square earth.” The 23.5° tilted emblem is designed as a tribute to Polaris.

Continuing Hongqi’s tradition of excellence, this ultra-luxury executive sedan is powered by a self-developed V8 engine delivering 430 kW of combined output and 800 N·m of torque, setting a new benchmark in performance while accelerating from 0–100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. Its 18° rear-wheel steering system ensures effortless agility in urban traffic, allowing the vehicle to navigate with composure and precision. The rear seats, featuring 22-way ultra-luxury electric adjustment, provide meticulous, personalised support, transforming every journey into a first-class experience where comfort, elegance, and refinement converge.

True elegance stems from inner composure. Guoya’s top-tier audio system, equipped with a 3,240W digital amplifier and 32 precision-positioned specialized speakers, has been fine-tuned over nearly 1,000 hours in collaboration with the China National Traditional Orchestra. It accurately recreates a Dolby 7.5.6 surround “concert hall” experience inside the cabin, delivering a pure Eastern auditory feast.

Stepping into Guoya is like entering a moving Eastern art palace. Its aviation-inspired first-class seats reflect the grandeur of ancient Chinese nobility, combining modern comfort with a distinguished presence.

“Guoya is a masterpiece created for leaders,” said Ms Yang Xiaocui, Vice President of China FAW Group Import & Export Co., Ltd, at the exclusive “Golden Sunflower Night” banquet during the finals. “Like a mobile Eastern feast, Guoya fuses historical heritage with modern comfort, offering a uniquely prestigious experience.”

“From the dual-tone paint finish to the meticulously crafted car keys, these extraordinary materials and craftsmanship form a canvas for personal expression,” Ms Yang added. “We have sculpted a truly unique car where every detail leaves a lasting imprint of individuality.”

At the banquet, Ms Yang Xiaocui invited SailGP CEO and Olympic champion Sir Russell Coutts to the stage, where he was officially named as a true Friend of Hongqi and presented with a collectible Hongqi Guoya model car. She remarked, “Sir Russell Coutts’ relentless pursuit of excellence on the sailing course inspires the world, and this deeply resonates with Hongqi’s unwavering craftsmanship and dedication.”





A New Chapter, A Shared Legend

Taking this opportunity of the partnership with SailGP, Hongqi Golden Sunflower Guoya is simultaneously launching its Middle East pre-sale. The first 30 original owners to reserve the Guoya model in the Middle East will enjoy the following exclusive privileges: lifetime warranty, lifetime free roadside assistance, lifetime free at-home scheduled inspections, lifetime dedicated service and support, and comprehensive bespoke customisation options including bespoke paint finishes, featuring a spectrum of premier craftsmanship and distinguished two-tone options, bespoke interior colour (magnificent purple/linen beige two-tone combination)

Ms Yang Xiaocui noted that Guoya will also hold pre-sale events in the Middle East, such as Kuwait, further expanding its global high-end market presence. By appearing as an official partner at a top-tier international event, Hongqi Golden Sunflower not only injects fresh Eastern aesthetic inspiration into the global luxury car market but also demonstrates China’s brand competitiveness in the premium segment. As the brand continues to advance across global markets, this legendary vehicle — shared with champions and driven in partnership with elite users — will undoubtedly lead to even more remarkable achievements.