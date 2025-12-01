AmpliTech 5G Division Releases New Band 50 Open RAN Radios

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components, low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), and advanced 5G/6G ORAN systems, today announced formal release of its new Band 50 (n50) 5G Open RAN radios with capabilities to support large-scale 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network rollouts.

Band 50 (5G NR n50, around 1.4–1.5 GHz) is a coverage workhorse for new Open RAN-based FWA networks. AmpliTech’s n50 radios are designed to sit on towers, rooftops and poles across designated sites providing:

Wide-area 5G coverage over long distances, due to the relatively low 1.4 GHz frequency, which reaches farther and penetrates buildings better than higher mid-band spectrum.

High spectral efficiency and capacity for home broadband, with ample TDD bandwidth to support speeds up to 100 Mbps per household while serving many users per site.

Open, interoperable interfaces, built to O-RAN 7.2x fronthaul specifications so they can connect to multi-vendor Distributed Unit (DU) and Central Unit (CU) platforms in any Open RAN architecture.





Each Band 50 site required by the end user combines AmpliTech’s radios with any extensive fiber backbone and 5G core software, creating a highly cost-efficient FWA network specifically optimized for any rural or any challenging geography.

AmpliTech’s new Band 50 radios are designed specifically for Open RAN 5G FWA and macro deployments and offer:

O-RAN compliant 7.2x fronthaul, fully interoperable with leading DU/CU stacks.

High-efficiency RF front ends drawing on AmpliTech’s decades of low-noise amplifier (LNA) and RF design expertise.

Optimized 1.4–1.5 GHz performance for deep coverage and strong indoor penetration.

Compact, field-proven hardware designed to reduce power consumption and total cost of ownership.

A scalable architecture that can support three-sector macro sites and denser sectorization in high-traffic areas.





Strategic significance for AmpliTech

AmpliTech has formally completed its field trial with its end customer related to the current $78M LOI publicly released earlier this year. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held earlier this month, signaling our end customer’s approval to initiate production shipments and deployments. AmpliTech has in turn been given the long awaited green light to start shipping our production ready radios, which we will immediately commence in December 2025. Actual forecasts received from our end customer point out to an anticipated increase in total revenues from $78M to slightly over $100M, with shipments of our Band 50 radios to start early December and continuing throughout 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

“This current Band 50 ORAN 5G radio release project is one of the most ambitious Open RAN and 5G FWA projects AmpliTech has put its sight on, and we are proud that AmpliTech’s research and development activities have placed our company at the forefront of ORAN 5G deployments in the world. Our mission has always been to use our RF and 5G expertise to efficiently connect more people. By releasing our new Band 50 ORAN 5G radios, we are helping delivery of fast and affordable 5G home broadband to FWA projects across the globe, which is exactly the kind of high-impact deployment we built this product line for.” Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group added: “This initiative also underscores the strength of AmpliTech’s Open RAN strategy. Band 50 is a powerful coverage layer for emerging markets, and we see similar opportunities in other countries that want to combine digital-inclusion goals with vendor-diversified infrastructure.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For additional information visit www.amplitechgroup.com and www.amplitech5g.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that company’s anticipated revenues are based on continuation of receipt of orders against signed LOI’s and positive market conditions. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

