NeurAxis Secures Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule Contract, Broadening Access to More Patients with Functional Abdominal Pain

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced that it has been awarded a Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, effective December 1, 2025. The first product listed on the FSS is the IB-Stim®, a drug-free treatment for functional abdominal pain in patients 8 years and older. This contract award establishes NeurAxis as a federal contractor and creates a clear commercial pathway into the VA health system, which serves nearly 7 million active patients annually. The Company expects the VA award, combined with broadening reimbursement and increasing clinical adoption, to support sustained commercial momentum entering 2026.

NeurAxis’ proprietary technology, IB-Stim, is an FDA-cleared percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulator (PENFS) for the treatment of functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia (FD), and FD-related nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. IB-Stim is a non-invasive neuromodulation device that gently stimulates cranial nerve bundles in the ear to help regulate pain signaling between the gut and the brain. Currently, no FDA-approved drug therapies exist for functional dyspepsia, a significant unmet medical need in the care of both pediatric and adult patients. In the absence of approved options, off-label prescription drugs for functional dyspepsia are often used, despite limited efficacy data and potential safety concerns—underscoring IB-Stim’s unique position as the only FDA-cleared therapy for FD.

“We are pleased to expand access to IB-Stim for the hundreds of thousands of veterans suffering from functional abdominal pain and nausea due to FD,” said Brian Carrico, CEO of NeurAxis. “The VA contract award represents an important commercial milestone and supports our ongoing channel expansion strategy. With a Category I CPT code taking effect January 1, 2026, guideline-level clinical recognition, and a strengthened balance sheet, NeurAxis is well-positioned for meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion. We are dedicating sales resources to the VA and will scale our efforts as utilization grows.”

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim® therapy, which is its proprietary percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulator (PENFS), by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia in patients 8 years and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company’s stock, public health issues or other events, the Company’s compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company’s clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Company

NeurAxis, Inc.

info@neuraxis.com

For contraindications, precautions, warnings, and IFU, please see: https://ibstim.com/important-information/.

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com