Emerita Announces Airborne Mag-EM Geophysical Survey Over Western Spanish Pyrite Belt

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces a 1,536km Helicopter time-domain electromagnetic and magnetic (HTEM) aerial geophysical survey over the Iberian Belt West (IBW) project and the adjacent San Antonio exploration project to commence in December 2025. The survey will cover the existing IBW deposits (La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta) which will provide signatures to prioritize anomalies associated with the numerous exploration prospects within Emerita’s claims (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Areal extents of HTEM survey in yellow. IBW deposits that are subject to the mining license application are in red and exploration prospects, including past producers are indicated in orange. Abbreviations: R (La Romanera); EC (El Cura); IN (La Infanta); P (Penuelas); SJ (San Jose); LS (Los Silos); SA (San Antonio); TN (Terra Nova). The map grid has 1 km squares.

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9b46322-a323-4c65-a414-6c8e08f286ce

Program Details and Strategy

Helicopter-mounted sensors will record a detailed elevation profile of the ground below, while simultaneously measuring electrical and magnetic properties of the rocks up to approximately 500m depth below surface (Figure 2). Flight lines will be spaced at 100m separation and controlled by a differential GPS navigational system. Xcalibur Smart Mapping, a leading global supplier of aerial geophysical surveys, was selected through a competitive bidding process conducted in September and October 2025. Program QA/QC and the interpretation of results will be conducted by Intelligent Exploration of Canada.





Figure 2: Diagram of helicopter-borne electromagnetic survey system, courtesy Xcalibur Smart Mapping.

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c7cafdf-9e6f-43ba-afd4-f92af905358f

The survey area covers the portions of the Iberian Pyrite Belt within Emerita’s claims, including areas known to host accumulations of massive sulphides, as well as areas with high potential for discovery of new resources that may not have strong surface expressions.

Covering areas of known and suspected massive sulphide occurrences with the same investigation will allow the Company to compare the signals of the well-studied La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta deposits, with identified prospects and untested areas that could be host to undiscovered resources at depth. This strategy takes advantage of the greater depth of knowledge over IBW and applies it to less well-known portions of the Company’s claims to the north and south of IBW. Typically, HTEM surveys identify local zones of high conductivity that can be due to concentrations of metallic minerals. These targets can be compared to the mapped geology and then followed up with detailed groundwork, ultimately leading to drill testing.

Efforts will be made to complete the acquisition phase of the program before the end of December 2025, weather permitting for low level flight survey and atmospheric conditions. Processed data deliverables are expected in January 2026, with review and interpretation to begin between January and February 2026.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and President of the Company. Mr. Merino is not considered independent of the Company

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

