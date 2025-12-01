Doseology Announces Launch of Corporate Communications Program

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )(“Doseology” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Investor Communications Initiative, designed to strengthen disclosure practices, expand investor engagement, and support the Company’s long-term commercial and capital-markets strategy.

The program includes a three (3) month engagement with Guerilla Capital, with an option to renew, along with a one (1) year digital media communications agreement with Maynard Communications Ltd. Both engagements will commence at management’s discretion, with the intention to proceed in short order.

Program Overview

Doseology is implementing a disciplined investor-relations framework intended to:

broaden distribution of corporate updates,

increase visibility across retail and institutional investor channels,

support consistent disclosure standards, and

reinforce capital-markets readiness as the Company advances its oral stimulant platform.

Governance and Disclosure Alignment

Operating in a regulated environment requires structured communication and responsible governance. Doseology is aligning its operational progress—including manufacturing oversight, commercialization planning, and regulatory engagement—with enhanced reporting standards expected of a maturing public issuer. This program reflects the Company’s commitment to strengthening its governance foundation and ensuring consistent, transparent communication with the market.

Executive Commentary

Chris Jackson, Chief Executive Officer

“Having previously founded Qtrade, I’ve seen firsthand how essential strong governance and disciplined communication are to a public company’s long-term success. At Doseology, ensuring our disclosures are transparent, timely, and aligned with best practices is a core priority as we continue to strengthen our disclosure practices and advance our strategy.”

Commercialization & Market Trends

Global consumer demand continues shifting toward cleaner, controlled oral delivery formats, with functional and stimulant pouch products gaining significant traction across major markets.

Patrick Sills, Doseology Head of Commercialization, formerly with Joint Venture between Swedish Match AB and Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI)

“In my experience under the JV SMPM International, I witnessed how quickly oral formats reshaped modern consumption and created a new ritual. With the global pouch market expected to exceed US$ 69.46 billion by 2032* and functional stimulant formats outpacing traditional energy categories, Doseology’s next-generation stimulant platform is directly aligned with these high-growth trends and strategically positioned within this rapidly evolving category.”

*Persistence Market Research - Nicotine Pouches Market Size, Share & Future Trends, 2032

Guerilla Capital Engagement

Doseology has engaged Guerilla Capital to provide:

investor outreach and communication support,

engagement across digital investor communities and online platforms,

capital-markets advisory and messaging guidance, and

enhanced distribution of corporate updates to retail audiences.

Term: 3 months (renewable at the Company’s option) commencing on December 1, 2025 and ending on February 28, 2026.

Compensation: $30,000 CAD

Ryan Yanch, Independent Investor and Principal of Guerilla Capital

“As an investor and now on behalf of Guerilla Capital, we’ve seen Doseology demonstrate a commitment to consistent communication and responsible reporting. Strengthening investor engagement is an important step forward as the Company continues executing on its strategy.”

Regulatory Disclosure:

Guerilla Capital and/or its principals currently hold securities of Doseology; this engagement is not at arm’s length. Compensation is not tied to stock performance.

The contact information for Guerilla Capital is 84 Watson’ Lane, Dundas, ON L9H 1T3, T: 416-832-1874 and E: ryan@guerillacapital.io.

Maynard Communications Ltd. Engagement

Doseology has entered into a one-year agreement with Maynard Communications Ltd. to support:

digital advertising and content distribution,

amplification of corporate developments across Maynard investor channels,

enhanced retail visibility, and

broader media exposure within capital markets.

Term: 6 months (renewable at the Company’s option) commencing on December 1, 2025 and ending on May 31, 2026.

Compensation: $200,000 CAD

Regulatory Disclosure:

Maynard Communications Ltd. and/or its principals currently hold securities of Doseology; this engagement is not at arm’s length. Compensation is not tied to stock performance.

The contact information for Maynard Communications Ltd. is Blk A, 15/F Hill, Fer Commercial Building. 65-67 Bonham East Sheung Wan Hong Kong, T: +001.44.656.6777 and E: info@maynardcom.com.

Doseology is committed to keeping the market informed of its progress and believes that this enhanced communication strategy will contribute to building long-term value for its shareholders.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. is a biotechnology-driven consumer products company developing IP-backed oral stimulant technologies designed for cleaner profiles, precise delivery, and performance-focused functionality. Anchored by a commitment to rigorous scientific research and advanced formulation technologies, Doseology is dedicated to leading the industry in creating breakthrough oral stimulant products with meaningful consumer benefits. Doseology is focused on building long-term enterprise value through innovation, regulatory alignment, and the commercialization of differentiated stimulant products.



Website: www.doseology.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company’s prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings which are available on SEDAR+ .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Media Contact Information

Chris Jackson

Email: hello@doseology.com