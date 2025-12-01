WorkTango positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WorkTango, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named WorkTango as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms, 2025.

Rudri Bhatt, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "WorkTango delivers a tightly unified employee experience platform that brings continuous listening, recognition, incentives, and behavioral analytics together within one integrated environment. Its architecture eliminates data silos between survey insights and recognition activity, enabling HR leaders to understand engagement drivers, correlate behaviors with outcomes, and act on insights in real time. WorkTango stands out for its global, zero-markup rewards marketplace, configurable incentive engine, and AI-powered manager enablement that translates feedback into practical guidance. By combining automation, flexible workflows, and a rich analytics layer, WorkTango helps organizations strengthen culture, improve participation, and scale people-centric programs across regions and workforce types with consistency and measurable impact.”

QKS Group defines employee experience management (EXM) platforms as integrated systems designed to continuously measure, analyze, and improve the experiences of employees across their entire lifecycle within an organization. These platforms unify listening, analytics, and action capabilities to capture employee sentiment, diagnose engagement drivers, and translate insights into targeted interventions that strengthen connection, performance, and retention. Unlike traditional survey tools that primarily collected periodic feedback, EXM platforms function as intelligence systems that combine structured and unstructured data from multiple sources to deliver real-time insight into workforce sentiment and behavior.

WorkTango differentiates itself by connecting recognition quality, incentive programs, and behavioral analytics to give HR leaders visibility into the people and practices shaping culture. Its ability to highlight high-impact contributors, map leadership behaviors, and support global, value-aligned recognition programs allows organizations to strengthen motivation and accountability across diverse teams. With flexible reward delivery, actionable insights, and strong support for deskless and frontline workers, WorkTango enables enterprises to drive measurable improvements in sentiment, retention, and performance without adding administrative burden.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.



"I’m honored that QKS Group has recognized WorkTango as a Leader in Employee Experience Management," said Monique McDonough, Chief Executive Officer at WorkTango. "At our core, we exist to help organizations build workplaces where every employee feels heard, valued, and supported. When companies truly understand their people and take action on their feedback, they unlock higher engagement, drive stronger retention, and foster cultures where teams are motivated to do their best work. This award is a reflection of the meaningful outcomes our customers achieve every day, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together to make that possible."

WorkTango is an award-winning Employee Experience platform that helps leaders and organizations improve employee engagement, increase retention, and boost performance while reducing costs with Employee Surveys and Recognition & Rewards software. Learn more at worktango.com.

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

