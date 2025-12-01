MNEE Redefines Global Transactions with Ultra-Fast USD Stability

Singapore, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where digital finance demands speed, security, and affordability, MNEE emerges as a game-changer. This fully collateralized USD-backed stablecoin is engineered for seamless global payments, remittances, and beyond, leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology to deliver instant settlements at minimal costs. With the digital asset landscape evolving rapidly, MNEE offers unparalleled speed, scalability, and accessibility, positioning itself to capture a significant share of the growing demand for regulated stablecoins in global payments and remittances by 2026.

What is MNEE?

MNEE is a fully collateralized USD-backed stablecoin, designed to deliver stability, security, and efficiency for global payments, remittances, and financial transactions. Each MNEE token is backed 1:1 with US Treasury bills, USD cash, and/or cash equivalents, ensuring that its value remains directly tied to the US dollar.

Key Features of MNEE

MNEE stands out with its focus on usability and performance, eliminating common barriers in other stablecoins:

Lightning-Fast Settlements : Transactions confirm in under 1 second, enabling 24/7 global availability for peer-to-peer and machine-to-machine payments.

: Transactions confirm in under 1 second, enabling 24/7 global availability for peer-to-peer and machine-to-machine payments. Minimal Fees : Costs are under 1¢ per transaction, dropping to as low as 1/10th of a penny for micropayments — no gas tokens required, simplifying the user experience.

: Costs are under 1¢ per transaction, dropping to as low as 1/10th of a penny for micropayments — no gas tokens required, simplifying the user experience. Scalability and Accessibility: Supports high-volume operations without congestion, and includes SMS-based transfers via TextBSV for users in regions with limited smartphone access.

These attributes make MNEE ideal for everyday use, from remittances to enterprise-level treasury management.

Backing and Security Measures

Security is at the core of MNEE’s design. Every token is fully backed by verifiable USD reserves, with monthly third-party attestations provided by Wolf & Company, P.C., a premier U.S.-based audit firm specializing in digital assets. This ensures transparency and compliance with assurance standards for cryptocurrencies.

As a regulated stablecoin, MNEE adheres to strict licensing requirements, offering users peace of mind in an often volatile market.

Utilities and Real-World Applications

MNEE transcends basic value storage by offering versatile tools that drive adoption:

Payments and Remittances : Instant, low-cost transfers perfect for cross-border money movement.

: Instant, low-cost transfers perfect for cross-border money movement. Trading and Finance : Integrates with digital platforms for asset trading and serves as collateral in emerging regulated DeFi systems.

: Integrates with digital platforms for asset trading and serves as collateral in emerging regulated DeFi systems. Gaming and Entertainment : Powers in-game economies, as seen in partnerships like Champions TCG.

: Powers in-game economies, as seen in partnerships like Champions TCG. Enterprise Solutions : Facilitates treasury infrastructure for businesses via io.finnet.

: Facilitates treasury infrastructure for businesses via io.finnet. Everyday Use: Supports digital card purchases, peer-to-peer payments, and even SMS transactions on feature phones.

By solving issues like high costs and delays, MNEE bridges traditional finance with Web3, making it a practical choice for diverse users.

Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships

The MNEE ecosystem is built on a robust foundation of technology and collaborations, ensuring broad integration and growth:

Core Infrastructure : Leverages BSV’s security for confidential, high-speed transactions, with tools like the WhatsOnChain plugin for easy transaction monitoring and the MNEE Wallet for secure storage and spending.

: Leverages BSV’s security for confidential, high-speed transactions, with tools like the WhatsOnChain plugin for easy transaction monitoring and the MNEE Wallet for secure storage and spending. Key Partnerships :

: HandCash: Seamless wallet integration.

RockWallet: Zero-fee trading promotions for 30 days.

io.finnet: Advanced enterprise treasury tools.

TextBSV: SMS wallet for text-based stablecoin transfers (acquired by MNEE).

Otherworldly Studios: Instant payments in the Champions TCG gaming ecosystem.

