AI DeFi Co-Pilot SuperIntent Reaches $25M FDV, Rolls Out the Alpha App Globally

Singapore, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperIntent , the AI-powered DeFi platform, has launched its Alpha App and Mission Airdrop Point System following a seed round that pushed its fully diluted valuation to US$25 million. As stablecoin continue to heat up and bring crypto further into the mainstream in 2025, the XY Finance team, which has been backed by industry leaders such as Circle and Lemniscap, announced its rebrand in Q2 2025 as SuperIntent, opening an early waitlist that has since attracted over 100,000 users. After piloting in APAC in September, SuperIntent is now launching globally, with over 200,000 users sign-ups to date.

Simplifying DeFi for Smarter, Accessible Yield

SuperIntent aims to make DeFi investing simpler, more accessible, and even a source of passive income. As DeFi shifts from meme-driven speculation to stronger fundamentals such as sustainable buybacks, the rise of fixed-rate yield products, and more structured arbitrage and market-neutral strategies, yield opportunities are becoming richer and more stable but also more fragmented. This creates a clear need for a smarter, unified solution.

“For most users, DeFi still feels like wandering without a guide. People expect the same seamless experience they get from traditional wealth management,” the team added. “With recent breakthroughs in AI, we can finally deliver a real co-pilot that understands user intent, optimizes yield, and executes safe strategies across chains with a single tap.”

In its Alpha App, SuperIntent’s Earn feature unifies top protocols into a single interface with one-click rewards, so users can allocate funds in one tap and never miss their yield, including both native yield and reward tokens.

Cross-Sector Investors Signal Confidence in SuperIntent’s Direction

SuperIntent team has long been active in DeFi and specialized in cross-chain infrastructure. It was among the earliest supporters of Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) and recently joined the Circle Alliance Program.

Investor interest began to build earlier this year amid the rise of the AI narrative and growing adoption of chain abstraction technologies. Momentum increased after the rebrand and Circle’s IPO, together with clearer stablecoin regulation in key markets including the United States and Asia.

In this seed round, participation came from existing backers and Web3-native funds as well as a wave of traditional finance and software investors. These developments collectively reinforced investor confidence in the sector’s long-term potential for sustainable yield products, positioning SuperIntent at the forefront of the emerging intersection between AI and DeFi.

Global Expansion and the Shift Toward Steadier DeFi Investing

SuperIntent App integrates multiple DeFi yield sources into a seamless user interface that helps users grow their assets steadily and avoid market volatility. While the U.S. remains a major market, strong early traction has also come from Southeast Asian countries, where many gig and informal workers have irregular income and remain underserved by traditional financial institutions. DeFi offers a viable alternative for yield generation and financial inclusion.

“Simply holding assets or actively trading is no longer the only way to participate in crypto. Since the October 10 crypto crash, where many perp users were hit hard and several overly complex vault products suffered heavy losses recently, SuperIntent’s user base has grown significantly, reflecting a clear shift toward more risk-aware, stable yield-focused strategies. SuperIntent is exactly where it needs to be, helping users put their idle crypto to work through a more sustainable and stable approach.”

Looking ahead, SuperIntent plans to expand protocol coverage, roll out an AI-driven personalized yield sniper notification, and add automated features such as auto-rebalancing and DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) to deliver a more end-to-end investment experience and help users grow their assets automatically. By combining AI-driven intelligence with a user-centric design, SuperIntent aims to redefine how people interact with DeFi, turning complexity into simplicity and making intelligent investing accessible to everyone.

About SuperIntent

SuperIntent is a crypto AI app that simplifies on-chain earning strategies. Built on a multi-agent framework with rich yield sources, SuperIntent helps users discover alpha, manage risk, and grow their assets with ease.

SuperIntent App

SuperIntent Mission Point System

Official Website

SuperIntent Social Media



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.