ARDT LEGAL ALERT: Ardent Health, Inc. Hit with Securities Investigation due to Revenue Drop -- Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Is Ardent being Investigated for Securities Violations?



Ardent is a provider of healthcare in mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. The Company operates a network of hospitals, ambulatory facilities, and physician practices. During the relevant period, it appears that Ardent improperly accounted for its accounts receivable and professional liability reserves.

Why Did Ardent’s Stock Drop?



On November 12, 2025, Ardent reported its Q3 2025 financial results. The Company revealed it had completed “hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends” that resulted in a $43 million decrease in revenue for the quarter. Ardent also revealed that it increased its professional liability reserves by $54 million because of “adverse prior period claim developments” resulting from a set of claims between 2019 and 2022 “as well as consideration of broader industry trends.” On this news, the price of Ardent stock dropped over 33% during the course of trading on November 13, 2025.

If you invested in Ardent you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

