Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Announces Primary Public Offering of Common Shares

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 common shares. Kestra is offering these shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Kestra also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Kestra intends to use the proceeds to support sales and marketing activities, to drive ongoing commercialization, to further fund our research and development and clinical studies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All of the common shares are being offered by Kestra.

BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Piper Sandler, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this press release is as of December 1, 2025. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about, among other topics, Kestra’s expectations regarding the consummation, timing and size of the offering and the grant of the option to purchase additional shares to the underwriters. Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not based on historical fact, as forward-looking statements. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on July 17, 2025, and in other periodic reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These filings, when made, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected.