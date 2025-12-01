Hong Kong Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 54 Existing and 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 34 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hong Kong hosts around 54 existing data centers, with cities like Tseung Kwan O, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan having a strong presence in the region

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Goodman and NTT Global Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Hong Kong. Tseung Kwan O and Tsuen Wan account for more than 50% of the total upcoming power capacity, making them the dominant data center markets in the country.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 54 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Other Locations.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (54 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Hong Kong Data Center Market Database

AirTrunk

APT Satellite

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

BDx

Carrianna Group

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chinachem Group

CITIC Telecom International

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Realty

EasyLink

Edge Centres

Equinix

ESR

Global Switch

Goodman

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

Mapletree Investments

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

Telehouse

Telstra (Pacnet)

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

TPG Angelo Gordon

Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)

