Hong Kong Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 54 Existing and 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 34 Major Operators/Investors

Hong Kong hosts around 54 existing data centers, with cities like Tseung Kwan O, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan having a strong presence in the region
SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Goodman and NTT Global Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Hong Kong. Tseung Kwan O and Tsuen Wan account for more than 50% of the total upcoming power capacity, making them the dominant data center markets in the country.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 54 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Other Locations.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (54 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Hong Kong Data Center Market Database
- AirTrunk
- APT Satellite
- Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
- BDx
- Carrianna Group
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chinachem Group
- CITIC Telecom International
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Realty
- EasyLink
- Edge Centres
- Equinix
- ESR
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
- HKCOLO
- HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
- iTech Tower Data Centre Services
- Mapletree Investments
- New Generation International
- New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OneAsia Network
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- SunnyVision
- Telehouse
- Telstra (Pacnet)
- Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
- TPG Angelo Gordon
- Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)
