Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current & Future IT Load Capacity, and Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Vietnam hosts around 29 operational data centers, with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City dominating the region. The market continues to grow steadily, with over 20 new data center projects either planned, announced, or under construction across the country.
Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT and CMC Telecom rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Vietnam. About 90% of upcoming data centers are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, with Ho Chi Minh City seeing the highest share of developments.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 29 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (29 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Vietnam Data Center Market Database
- CMC Telecom
- Da Nang IDC
- DTS Telecom
- Edge Centres
- Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)
- FPT Telecom
- Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)
- Hanel-CSF
- Hyosung Group
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Infracrowd Capital
- KT and Viettel
- NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)
- NTT DATA
- Saigon Asset Management (SAM)
- Saigontel
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + VGN
- USDC Technology
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
