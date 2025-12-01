Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current & Future IT Load Capacity, and Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam hosts around 29 operational data centers, with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City dominating the region. The market continues to grow steadily, with over 20 new data center projects either planned, announced, or under construction across the country.

Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT and CMC Telecom rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Vietnam. About 90% of upcoming data centers are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, with Ho Chi Minh City seeing the highest share of developments.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 29 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (29 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/investors Covered in This Vietnam Data Center Market Database

CMC Telecom

Da Nang IDC

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

FPT Telecom

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Google

Hanel-CSF

Hyosung Group

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Infracrowd Capital

KT and Viettel

NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)

NTT DATA

Saigon Asset Management (SAM)

Saigontel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + VGN

USDC Technology

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

