US 2026 Early Indicators AmLaw 200 Hourly Rate Report: Comprehensive Data Aids Law Firms, Corporations, and Consulting Firms in Making Informed Pricing and Strategy Decisions

The Valeo Legal Pricing Platform offers unique market opportunities by leveraging publicly disclosed legal pricing data for precise comparisons and strategic decisions regarding attorneys and firms. Its comprehensive data aids law firms, corporations, and consulting firms in making informed pricing and strategy decisions.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2026 Early Indicators AmLaw 200 Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valeo researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, Valeo data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.

Valeo 2026 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report

For the Valeo 2026 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report, the Platform identified annual 2026 firmwide hourly rate changes effective prior to January 1, 2026 and compared those rates to prior High and Low Standard and Average Billed hourly rates to determine the % increase or change in rates from 2025 to 2026.

Clients have found that these firms' rate changes are accurate barometers of rate changes for all large US law firms in terms of direction and amount, i.e., comparative hourly rate change by Position and Firm from the prior year and by how much. The changes for 2026 are greater than those for the same firms in 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: 2026 Trends - $3,000+ Partner Rates

  • High Standard Partner Rates

Section 2: 2026 Trends: 3rd Year Associate Rate Average (AmLaw 50) $1,000+ / Hour

  • AmLaw 50 Rates by Associate Class Year
  • 3Y Associate Rates Over $1,000
  • 3Y Associate Rates Near $1,000

Section 3.1: Overall Rates by AmLaw Rankings

  • AmLaw 10
  • AmLaw 25
  • AmLaw 50
  • AmLaw 51-100
  • AmLaw 100
  • AmLaw 101-150
  • AmLaw 151-200
  • AmLaw 101-200
  • AmLaw 200

Section 3.2: Rates by AmLaw Firms

  • #5 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
  • #15 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
  • #19 Goodwin Procter LLP
  • #30 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
  • #92 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
  • #127 Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
  • #176 Cole Schotz P.C.

Section 4.1: Overall Rates by NLJ 500 Rankings

  • NLJ 500

Section 4.2: Rates by NLJ Firms

  • Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP (NLJ #301)
  • Sills Cummis & Gross P.C. (NLJ #377)

Companies Featured

  • Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
  • Cole Schotz P.C.
  • Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
  • Goodwin Procter LLP
  • Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
  • Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP
  • Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
  • Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
  • Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

