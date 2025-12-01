Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Warns New Customer Survey Shows Cybersecurity’s AI Paradox and Offers 5 Risk Management Tips

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a research-driven firm specializing in cybersecurity, applied mathematics, software engineering, and artificial intelligence, today announced its October 2025 customer survey of 100 enterprise leaders across multiple industries revealed the evolving dual-use nature of AI in the cybersecurity domain. Results showed as AI technologies proliferate across enterprises, organizations are confronting not only unparalleled defensive opportunities, but also profound systemic risks.

As CEO Dan Herbatschek states, “Our new survey showed on one hand, AI is enabling radically improved threat‐detection, anomaly identification, and rapid response automation for enterprise organizations. On the other hand, the very same architectures, modelling techniques, and computational scale can be exploited by adversaries. That tension, what we call the ‘AI Paradox’ in cybersecurity, is now the defining daily battleground according to our survey’s respondents.”

The Real-World AI Paradox in Cybersecurity

RTG’s survey across multiple verticals, from healthcare to automotive retail to logistics, revealed a clear pattern: the same algorithmic breakthroughs driving innovation can be inverted into weaponized use-cases. Key survey results showed:

Generative adversarial models that bolster defense can equally craft highly convincing phishing campaigns, deep‐fakes, or supply-chain manipulations.

Automated anomaly-detection platforms accelerate response, but also provide attackers with new means to automatically map and exploit organizational telemetry.

Scale, cloud-native AI and agentic systems yield operational efficiencies, but in adversaries’ hands become tools of autonomous reconnaissance, lateral-movement, and automated exfiltration.





“The dual-use conundrum is no longer theoretical,” Herbatschek emphasizes. “We are witnessing it in real time in the real world. The cybersecurity trajectory is no longer about simply ‘deploying AI’—it is about architecting trustworthy AI systems that anticipate misuse, resist inversion, and remain verifiable under adversarial pressure.”

5 AI Risk Management Tips

RTG suggests embedding AI governance, risk management, and ethical frameworks into the very architecture of an organization’s cyber-defense stack. Key imperatives include:

1) Model provenance & auditability: Ensure that every model, data set, and decision path is traceable, explainable, and subject to adversarial validation.

2) Threat modelling of the unintended: Proactively map how internal AI systems might be mis-used, weaponized, or subverted by threat actors, a concept borrowed from agentic/autonomous AI risk frameworks.

3) Dual-use threat landscapes: Recognize that internal AI capabilities mirror external risk vectors and thus require scenario-planning, red-teaming, and end-to-end lifecycle management controls.

4) Vendor & supply-chain resilience: As organizations increasingly rely on third-party AI modules, the potential for supply-chain corruption or back-door insertion grows. Governance must extend beyond internal systems.

5) Ethics & regulatory readiness: With regulators (e.g., FTC, NIST, EU AI Act) ramping up oversight, organizations must align their AI-cybersecurity posture not just to defend but to demonstrate compliance, transparency, and accountability.





