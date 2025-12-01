Philips expands commercial availability of world’s first real-time AI-enabled light-based 3D navigation solution for image-guided therapy

December 1, 2025

Commercial availability expanded across Europe and the United States

Real-time AI-enabled 3D device visualization powered by light instead of X-ray, improving navigation in complex endovascular procedures

LumiGuide seamlessly integrates with Azurion, Philips’ proven, world-leading image-guided therapy platform designed to drive procedural innovation across clinical domains





Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA, a global leader in health technology, today announced the expanded commercial availability of LumiGuide 3D Device Guidance, the world’s first real-time AI-enabled light-based 3D navigation solution for image-guided therapy, across Europe and the United States. LumiGuide represents a breakthrough in radiation-free* navigation, allowing physicians to visualize and guide devices inside the body using light instead of continuous X-ray. Announced at RSNA 2025, the wider commercial rollout marks the next step in Philips’ long-term commitment to improving radiation safety and dose reduction in image-guided therapy.

LumiGuide seamlessly integrates with Azurion, Philips’ proven, world-leading image-guided therapy platform designed to drive procedural innovation across clinical domains. Focused on improving outcomes, efficiency, and safety, LumiGuide joins a growing suite of intelligent, AI-enabled supportive and therapeutic devices integrated on the Azurion platform – a portfolio that spans both guidance technologies and therapeutic tools – redefining how clinicians plan, guide, and perform complex procedures with greater precision and confidence.

“I have done over 160 fenestrated and branched aortic procedures with LumiGuide and have found that the system improves efficiency, reduces the procedure time, and reduces time on the fluoroscopy pedal to near zero,” said Adam W. Beck, MD, Professor and Director, Division of Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy, University of Alabama at Birmingham, US.

Transforming navigation inside the body – with light instead of X-ray

LumiGuide, powered by Philips Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology, is the first solution to use light to visualize the shape and position of LumiGuide wires and compatible endovascular catheters inside the body in real time and in 3D – without X-ray. By reflecting light along an optical fiber integrated into the guidewire, LumiGuide shows high-resolution, full-color images from any angle, giving physicians instant orientation during complex endovascular procedures. LumiGuide uses AI to quickly and accurately align any image with the patient's anatomy. This technology allows clinicians to navigate with precision, while significantly reducing radiation exposure for both patients and clinical staff. Using this advanced technology, complex cases such as aortic repair procedures can be performed 37% faster and with up to 56% DAP reduction [1].

“Moving LumiGuide from limited to full commercial availability is an important milestone in expanding access to advanced image-guided therapy,” said Stacey Beske, Business Leader Image-Guided Therapy Devices at Philips.

“By bringing this light-based navigation technology to more hospitals, we’re helping clinicians treat complex vascular disease with precision and safety, while reducing radiation risk for patients and teams in the lab,” added Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer Diagnosis & Treatment at Philips.

Proven Azurion platform

LumiGuide is the latest innovation built on Philips leadership in Image Guided Therapy and the proven Azurion platform – the foundation for procedural innovation across clinical domains. Seamlessly integrated into Azurion, LumiGuide demonstrates how Philips continues to advance minimally invasive therapies through integration of intelligent systems and devices that combine real-time insight, precision navigation, and procedural efficiency. Built on a platform that treats over 6.4 million patients each year across more than 80 countries [2], with high-quality, low-dose imaging and enhanced workflow efficiency, LumiGuide extends Philips’ commitment to making image-guided therapy safer, faster, and more effective for patients and clinical teams. Together with AI-enabled innovations such as DeviceGuide and VeriSight 3D ICE, Philips is integrating intelligence and imaging to enable the next generation of procedural precision and confidence, all within the connected Azurion environment.

Accelerating access and adoption

Following a successful limited market release in late 2023, LumiGuide will be commercially available from January 2026 in key European markets and the United States** Over the past years, LumiGuide has been used in more than 2,000 clinical procedures [2], integrated with Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform. Building on this experience, Philips continues to invest in clinical evidence generation to help clinicians optimize the use of LumiGuide in everyday practice.

Advancing radiation safety in image-guided therapy

LumiGuide builds on Philips’ broader portfolio of innovations aimed at reducing or eliminating radiation exposure during image-guided procedures. Alongside technologies such as Azurion with ClarityIQ, DoseAware, and EchoNavigator, and complementary clinical programs like the RADIQAL trial, LumiGuide underscores Philips’ leadership in low- and no-dose interventional solutions, helping to make image-guided therapy safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Learn more

To learn more about Philips LumiGuide and its integration within Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio, visit www.philips.com/lumiguide.





Also unveiled at RSNA is BlueSeal Horizon [3], a new 3.0T MRI platform featuring the world’s first helium-free 3.0T magnet and next-generation AI designed to enhance workflow efficiency and diagnostic precision.

[1] Eric J. Finnesgard, Jessica P. Simons, Douglas W. Jones, Caitlin M. Sorensen, Tammy T. Nguyen, Andres Schanzer. Initial single-center experience using Fiber Optic RealShape guidance in complex endovascular aortic repair, Journal of Vascular Surgery, November 12, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvs.2022.11.041.

[2] Data on file at Philips.

[3] 3.0T BlueSeal Horizon is ‘Work in Progress’ and not available in any jurisdiction. It is not for sale in the USA. Its future availability cannot be ensured.

*While navigation with LumiGuide itself involves no radiation exposure, some clinical procedures may incorporate limited X-ray imaging for initial anatomical visualization.

** LumiGuide has FDA clearance and CE marking and will be commercially available for order in the United States and Europe starting January 2026.

*** The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured topic(s), are not linked to any specific patient and are for information purposes only. The medical experience(s) derived from these topics may not be predictive of all patients. Individual results may vary depending on a variety of patient-specific attributes and related factors. Nothing in this presentation is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

