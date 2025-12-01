O2matic’s Autonomous Oxygen Therapy Technology to Be Evaluated in U.S. Prehospital Study Funded by Department of Defense

Copenhagen, Denmark, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2matic ApS, a digital health company pioneering autonomous oxygen therapy and monitoring technologies, announced today that its proprietary oxygen titration system will be evaluated in a new U.S.-based research initiative led by the University of Colorado (CU) Anschutz School of Medicine. Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the study aims to enhance oxygen delivery in prehospital emergency care.

The initiative, titled the AURORA Project, is a continuation of the SAVE-O2 AI study and will be conducted through the CU Center for COMBAT Research, which recently received a $4.7 million award to advance autonomous medical technologies. The project is led by Dr. Adit Ginde, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research and Professor and Vice Chair for Emergency Medicine at CU Anschutz.

In collaboration with CU Anschutz EMS faculty Dr. Andra Farcas and Dr. Lesley Osborn, the U.S. Air Force (Maj (Dr.) Tyler Davis), and The Geneva Foundation, the AURORA Project will evaluate the efficacy of autonomous oxygen therapy in the prehospital setting. The study will assess its potential to:

✅ Reduce cognitive burden on medics in high-stress environments

✅ Conserve scarce oxygen resources during prolonged evacuations

✅ Improve survival outcomes for both military and civilian patients

“This project represents a critical step toward transforming emergency care in high-stress environments,” said Dr. Ginde. “We are excited to build on the SAVE-O2 AI foundation and evaluate O2matic’s autonomous oxygen titration technology in real-world prehospital scenarios.”

Marie-Louise Little, CEO of O2matic, added: “We are proud to continue our collaboration with the CU Center for COMBAT Research. The AURORA Project reflects our shared commitment to advancing oxygen therapy in austere and resource-limited settings.”

This multi-site clinical trial is expected to generate pivotal data to support regulatory approval and broader adoption of autonomous oxygen therapy technologies across both military and civilian healthcare systems.

Disclaimer: This effort was funded by the Defense Health Agency Research & Engineering Directorate, Combat Casualty Care Portfolio under MTEC solicitation (W81XWH-15-9-0001). The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Study Contacts:

• Dr. Adit Ginde, University of Colorado Anschutz – adit.ginde@cuanschutz.edu

• Farzad Saber, Chief Business Development Officer, O2matic – fas@o2matic.com

