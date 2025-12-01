Plug Begins First NASA Liquid Hydrogen Contract, Opening New Market in the Growing Space Industry

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today begins its contract with NASA to supply up to 218,000 kilograms (480,000 pounds) of liquid hydrogen to NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.

The contract carries a value of up to $2.8 million and represents Plug’s first-ever liquid hydrogen supply award from NASA, a milestone that underscores Plug’s capability to meet the agency’s stringent performance, purity, and reliability requirements for mission-critical operations. By winning this award, Plug is entering the growing space industry which represents a large opportunity for liquid hydrogen in the coming years.

This award serves as a strategic springboard for future opportunities in the sector, demonstrating that Plug is able to deliver liquid hydrogen with competitive pricing, even in highly demanding applications. It also reflects the rapid progress of Plug’s U.S. hydrogen network, which is proving its ability to meet market needs with reliable, scalable, and lower-carbon supply.

Plug will supply and deliver the liquid hydrogen with its own dedicated cryogenic transport fleet, leveraging the company’s growing network of hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. Access to multiple generation sites provides built-in redundancy and supply security, enabling Plug to serve NASA alongside its industrial, mobility, and energy customers with consistent uptime and proven delivery performance.

“Being selected by NASA for this supply contract is tremendous validation of Plug’s ability to deliver low-carbon, high-purity hydrogen where reliability matters most,” said José Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug. “NASA consumes more than 37 million pounds of liquid hydrogen each year, so this award represents an important first step in what we hope will become a long-term, expanding partnership. As we prove our performance, we believe Plug can play a growing role in supporting NASA’s mission. This award also demonstrates the strength of our national hydrogen network and the competitiveness of U.S. hydrogen in applications traditionally served by legacy production methods. We’re proud to support NASA and to continue building a hydrogen ecosystem that creates value across the entire industry.”

By securing its first supply contract with NASA, Plug continues to extend its hydrogen ecosystem beyond material handling and deep into emerging high-specification markets. The award reinforces Plug’s long-term strategy to build a hydrogen fuel network capable of supporting a broad array of industries—from aerospace to industrial operations to next-generation energy systems—while advancing energy resilience and the growth of low-carbon hydrogen.

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: Plug's ability to successfully perform under the NASA contract and meet stringent performance, purity, and reliability requirements; Plug's ability to secure additional contracts with NASA or other space industry participants; risks related to the development and expansion of Plug's hydrogen production and delivery network; competition in the hydrogen supply market; technological challenges; regulatory and policy changes; market acceptance of hydrogen solutions; Plug's ability to achieve profitability and manage liquidity; supply chain disruptions; and general economic and market conditions.