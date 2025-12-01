Fusemachines and RentRedi Enter Strategic Partnership to Integrate AI Studio for Real Estate, Setting the Stage for the Next Era of AI in Property Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines”) (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI technologies, and RentRedi , the fastest-growing rental management software built for smart independent landlords and their tenants, are embarking on a joint endeavor to offer more AI-powered solutions through an integration with AI Studio for Real Estate. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to exploring next-generation AI capabilities that can support how modern independent landlords are operating smarter, more efficiently, and with a long-term view of their financial future.

AI Studio for Real Estate is a dedicated vertical offering that brings together a suite of AI engines tailored for real estate use cases. Built on the Fusemachines AI Studio platform, it includes a modular AI layer that supports multi-agent orchestration, document intelligence, forecasting and time-series models, and production-grade data science pipelines, enabling organizations to accelerate the exploration and development of new AI workflows.

RentRedi and Fusemachines intend to jointly evaluate long-term opportunities where AI can play a transformative role in property management. By integrating components of AI Studio for Real Estate, RentRedi aims to enhance the foundation it has already built – including the recent launch of AI-powered onboarding – for responsible, practical AI features that support how smart landlords manage and scale their portfolios.

Quote from Ryan Barone, Co-Founder & CEO of RentRedi:

“Our mission has always been to create meaningful and accessible tools that enable rental owners to work smarter, and AI is a major part of how we plan to help them further optimize their operations. Working with Fusemachines to integrate elements of AI Studio for Real Estate positions us to more rapidly innovate and explore new AI-powered features that improve the experience for independent landlords and their tenants. This collaboration builds on what we’ve already been investing in from an AI perspective and creates a strong foundation for the next era of AI-powered rental management.”

Quote from Sameer Maskey, Founder & CEO of Fusemachines:

“RentRedi is approaching AI with a clear and thoughtful strategy, and we’re excited to complement that with the capabilities of AI Studio for Real Estate. Our agreement represents an important step in helping forward-thinking companies explore AI at scale, without compromising their own vision or roadmap. We look forward to working with RentRedi to identify new AI-driven workflows that can help shape the future of property management.”

This collaboration underscores Fusemachines’ commitment to building industry-specific AI ecosystems that empower organizations to accelerate AI adoption in a flexible, future-ready way.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, including the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Fusemachines and the markets in which it operates, and Fusemachines’ projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Fusemachines’ ability to develop and scale AI technologies and products, gain and retain enterprise customers, compete in rapidly evolving AI and software markets, manage global operations and data-privacy obligations, protect intellectual property, and respond to economic and regulatory changes; the benefits and cost savings from Fusemachines’ products and services; the integration process of Fusemachines’ solutions with existing infrastructure; general economic, political and business conditions; the benefits of the commercial relationship between Fusemachines and RentRedi; and those factors discussed in the final prospectus/proxy statement (File No. 333-283520 and 333-283520-01), dated July 1, 2025, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Fusemachines and CSLM Holdings, Inc. on July 3, 2025, in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Fusemachines with the SEC on October 23, 2025 (as amended November 29, 2025), and, in subsequent filings and reports made with the SEC, from time to time. While Fusemachines may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fusemachines specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

