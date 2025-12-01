NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics to Present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP, the “Company”, “NRx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and HOPE Therapeutics, an interventional psychiatry network owned by NRx, today announced that its Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Wednesday, December 3rd at 4:30 PM EST.

The presentation will provide an update on the Company’s expanded focus following progress achieved over the past year across investigational drugs, medical devices, and interventional psychiatric therapies for suicidal depression, PTSD, and related conditions. As previously announced, the Company has begun generating clinical revenue and has made meaningful progress in drug development since its appearance at NobleCon 2024.

Interested investors and guests of the Company are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code NRXPNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Neuroplastic Therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, PTSD, anxiety, and Autism. The Company combines drug development with a best-in-class network of clinics (HOPE Therapeutics) offering medication management, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy that combine to achieve rapid response and remission. NRx is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application for its preservative-free ketamine formulation and is anticipating a July 2026 launch.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine and other neuroplastic medications, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy. HOPE is the first network in Florida to offer the AMPA One Day (ONE-D) treatment that combines TMS, physician-prescribed D-cycloserine, and lisdexamfetamine to achieve remission from treatment resistant depression.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Matthew Duffy

Co-CEO, Hope Therapeutics, Inc.

Chief Business Officer, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

mduffy@nrxpharma.com

Brian Korb

Managing Partner, astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com





