CHC Navigation Partners with CNH to Power New FP FleetPro Precision Agriculture Kits





HANOVER, Germany, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global leader in precision agriculture technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with CNH Industrial (CNH) at Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover. This collaboration brings CHCNAV’s high-precision guidance systems into CNH’s new FP FleetPro aftermarket kits, providing accessible and reliable precision agriculture tools to a wider farming audience.

Making Precision Farming More Accessible

The partnership centers around the integration of CHCNAV’s technology into CNH’s FP FleetPro aftermarket product line. These guidance kits are designed to deliver cost-effective, easy-to-use solutions that can be installed across various equipment types.

Key features of the FP FleetPro guidance kits include:

10-inch and 12-inch user-friendly displays

Universal compatibility with all brands and models of agricultural machinery

Options for both hydraulic steer-ready and electric steering configurations

Seamless setup for mixed fleets and older equipment





CNH’s FP FleetPro’s high level of versatility allows operators to benefit from precision farming without replacing their existing machines.

Enhancing Productivity Without Full Fleet Replacement

“We are thrilled to partner with a global leader like CNH to empower farmers with robust and affordable precision ag technology,” said Phil Sun, Head of the Agriculture Division at CHC Navigation. “Our goal has always been to democratize high-precision positioning and make it easy to use. By integrating our advanced autosteering solutions into the FP FleetPro line, we are supporting CNH deliver significant value to farmers who want to increase efficiency and productivity without a complete fleet overhaul.”

The partnership focuses on providing practical solutions that help reduce input costs, streamline field operations, and improve crop yields for a broad range of farms.

Available Across EMEA Region

The FP FleetPro aftermarket kits are now available through authorized Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR dealerships throughout the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], please visit: www.chcnav.com

