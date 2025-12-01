DeFi Development Corp. Partners with Harmonic to Optimize Solana Validator Revenue and Network Participation

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it has begun integrating and running the open block-building infrastructure provided by Harmonic across its Solana validator operations.

Harmonic introduces competition and choice into Solana’s block-building pipeline. Instead of relying on a single builder, validators can select from multiple block candidates each slot. This improves revenue potential, strengthens decentralization, and gives operators more control over the types of order flow they accept.

For DFDV, integrating Harmonic provides three clear benefits:

Higher validator revenue: Harmonic allows DFDV to automatically choose the most valuable block each slot, improving staking and validator efficiency.





Greater transparency and control: DFDV can set builder preferences that align with its standards as a public company.





: DFDV can set builder preferences that align with its standards as a public company. Enhanced network contribution: Participating in a multi-builder system diversifies block production and helps strengthen Solana’s resilience, which directly supports long-term SOL accumulation and SOL-per-Share growth.

The company has already integrated Harmonic into its validator stack and expects to see measurable improvements in validator performance and revenue capture in the coming weeks. The Company will monitor results and provide updates through future investor communications.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



About Harmonic

Harmonic is an open block-building marketplace for the Solana network that introduces competition, transparency, and choice into the block production process. By aggregating candidate blocks from multiple independent builders, Harmonic allows validators to select the most valuable block each slot, improving revenue capture and reducing reliance on any single builder. The protocol is designed to strengthen Solana’s decentralization, promote healthier market structure, and give validators greater control over the order flow they accept. Learn more at: https://harmonic.gg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the warrant distribution; the anticipated record date and distribution date for the warrant; the anticipated gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants; the expected use of proceeds; the acceptance to trading of the warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the prices of the warrants; and the existence of a market for those warrants. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com