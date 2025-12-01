BioCardia to Present at December 2025 CSI Focus Devices in Heart Failure Congress

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces it will participate at the CSI Focus Devices in Heart Failure this week in Frankfurt, Germany. BioCardia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Altman, PhD, will make an invited presentation entitled, “Intramyocardial Cell Therapy for Ischemic Heart Failure of Reduced Ejection.”

Meeting: CSI Focus– Devices therapies in Heart Failure (D-HF) Day: Friday, December 5th Session: Myocardial structural therapies targeting the ventricles Time: 10:30 - 11:30 CET

CSI Focus D-HF provides a comprehensive overview of device-based therapy in heart failure, including advancements in ventricle restoration strategies, device-based strategies to improve cardiac output, monitoring systems, and other cutting edge technologies and emerging platforms in this new field. For more information see: https://www.csi-congress.org/dhf.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit: https://www.BioCardia.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to our presentation to be made at CSI-Focus D-HF. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025, under the caption titled “Risk Factors,” and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.