Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Executes Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Minority Interest in HoloTwin LLC

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (“Mixie” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with IntelliNovus Holdings, LLC and RNA Executives, LLC (collectively, the “Sellers”) to acquire twenty five percent (25%) of HoloTwin LLC (“HoloTwin”) from the Sellers, with a binding option to acquire an additional twenty six percent (26%) pursuant to terms that will be finalized in a Definitive Agreement.

Mixie Technologies is undergoing an evolution into a technology-centered company focused on platform solutions that scale efficiently and support recurring revenue models. This transition is anchored by the Mixie IP ecosystem; software components, AI tooling, spatial interfaces, media technologies and digital twin infrastructure that Mixie acquired earlier this year. These assets position Mixie for productized deployments, repeatable deployment models and long-term licensing opportunities across multiple sectors.

HoloTwin develops a digital twin platform that integrates operational data from many vendor systems into a single interface. Venue operators in the sports and entertainment sectors often manage separate systems for networks, security, energy, lighting, broadcast infrastructure, facility controls and IoT devices. Fragmentation among these systems can reduce situational awareness, complicate operations and impair decision making. HoloTwin was designed to aggregate diverse system data into a unified 3D and panel interface, enabling operators to view, interpret and act on infrastructure data from disparate subsystems. Its AI-assisted analytics identify patterns, structure alerts and automate reporting across technologies.

HoloTwin has engaged with a major global sports organization operating multiple international venues to evaluate how digital twin visualization supports venue operations, event readiness, infrastructure oversight, energy performance, crowd flow monitoring and incident interpretation. Large venues represent one of the most complex infrastructure environments in which to unify multi-vendor systems, and this engagement underscores HoloTwin’s role in addressing that challenge.

Market data underscores the potential opportunity for platforms such as HoloTwin and Mixie’s broader technology ecosystem. One research report projects the global digital twin market size to grow from approximately USD 24.48 billion in 2025 to USD 259.32 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 40.1%. Fortune Business Insights. Another analysis estimates the global digital twin market at USD 21.14 billion in 2025 and rising to USD 149.81 billion in 2030 at a CAGR near 47.9%. Markets and Markets. Within specific infrastructure and venue-based operations, unified platform approaches are becoming increasingly important.

“Mixie is now focused on becoming a platform based technology company, and the binding LOI for our strategic HoloTwin acquisition aligns directly with that transition,” said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Mixie Technologies. “Digital twin visualization combined with AI-supported analysis provides structure to otherwise fragmented operational ecosystems. The binding LOI gives both companies a defined pathway for diligence and documentation.”

Darshan Sedani, Strategic Advisor to Mixie and Co-Founder of Mixie IP Holdings, stated: “Major venues are among the most complex of operational environments. Networks, energy, lighting, broadcast systems and IoT devices often live in silos with separate software tools. HoloTwin was designed to consolidate those systems into one consistent viewer. The binding LOI provides a structured path to evaluate technical alignment and integration with Mixie’s technology platform.”

Teodros Gessesse, Strategic Advisor to Mixie and Co-Founder of Mixie IP Holdings, added: “Digital twin platforms are increasingly critical in environments where teams need a unified understanding of infrastructure behavior. Sporting venues are a prime example due to their density, complexity and operational tempo. HoloTwin organizes data across networks, sensors, facilities and energy systems into a structured model that supports actionable insight. The binding LOI enables us to advance formal evaluation and documentation toward a definitive agreement.”

Independent research continues to show heightened interest in digital twin systems across cities, campuses, industrial facilities and large venues as organizations seek to reduce fragmentation and achieve consolidated visibility across diverse infrastructure technologies.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including completion of due diligence and execution of a definitive agreement.

About Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

Mixie Technologies, Inc. is a technology-focused company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions that support scalable, recurring revenue models across multiple sectors. Through its subsidiaries Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning intelligent video processing, AI-assisted media workflows, computer vision, digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, 3D data visualization, real-time infrastructure analytics, immersive content automation, and operational intelligence platforms. Mixie’s portfolio is designed to productize advanced software technologies into deployable, repeatable solutions for enterprises, venues, and asset-intensive environments.

Mixie Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. and continues to trade under the ticker symbol PHCG. The Company’s name was changed with the state of Colorado in November 2025. Ticker symbol change pending completion of OTC Markets and FINRA processing of its corporate name change.

About HoloTwin LLC



HoloTwin LLC develops digital twin visualization software that organizes operational data from networks, sensors, building systems, infrastructure components and IoT devices into a unified viewing environment. The platform is designed to help operators interpret complex technical environments by providing structured visualization, data mapping and AI-assisted insights. HoloTwin supports customers across telecommunications, real estate, healthcare, utilities, industrial operations and large venue environments. HoloTwin LLC maintains its own software, intellectual property and development processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, anticipated benefits, market adoption, due diligence outcomes, integration planning, and future evaluation activities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘plans,’ ‘believes,’ ‘seeks,’ ‘estimates,’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mixie undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to factors including the Company’s ability to secure funding, negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, protect intellectual property, align technical systems, execute its business strategy, complete future transactions, integrate new operations, reduce liabilities, and respond to market, financial, regulatory, competitive, and technological conditions.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

