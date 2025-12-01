DLP Resources Inc to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3rd

CRANBROOK, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP / OTCQB: DLPRF / FSE: J8C), based in Canada, focused on copper and molybdenum today announced that Ian Gendall/CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 3, 2025.

DATE: December 3rd

TIME: 12:00 to 12:30 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 2 & 3 Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

1.05 Billion tonne Inferred Maiden Resource @ 0.44% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05% Mo, 2.4g/t Ag) at the Aurora project – Peru. The Mineral Resources are effective January 31, 2025 and were prepared by independent AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. (“AMC”).





DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP, on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

CONTACTS:

DLP RESOURCES INC.

Ian Gendall, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Stypula, Lead Director

Robin Sudo, Corporate Secretary and Land Manager

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: derekwhite@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com