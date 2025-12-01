Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK); Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE); Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); and WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cytokinetics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), through certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements on to the market, Specifically, on March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy ("REMS") submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. These misleading statements and delayed disclosures caused the company and its shareholders significant harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cytokinetics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $CYTK #Cytokinetics

Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shareholders who shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fortrea-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fortrea-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FTRE #Fortrea

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.



WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $IBTA #IBTA #Ibotta

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) – Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or near the Company’s June 27 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/webtoon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action, when WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) went public, its Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that WEBTOON misrepresented the health of its business at the time of its IPO by portraying Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) as stable, durable, and rebounding, despite allegedly knowing—based on internal daily, weekly, and monthly tracking—that MAUs in Korea and the Rest of World were actually declining sharply leading up to the IPO. Plaintiff also alleges that WEBTOON failed to disclose that the pre-IPO delay of an AI recommendation tool contributed to weakening user engagement. In addition, the complaint claims WEBTOON issued misleading risk disclosures because it warned only that MAU declines and foreign currency fluctuations could occur, even though both phenomena were allegedly already occurring for months and materially affecting operating results. These alleged misstatements and omissions form the basis of the Section 11 claim, with related Section 15 control-person allegations against the individual defendants.

On November 14, 2025, the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied Defendants’ attempt to dismiss the securities fraud class action complaint.

In allowing the class action to proceed, the court determined that Plaintiff adequately alleged that WEBTOON misled investors about the condition of one of its most critical performance metrics—Monthly Active Users (“MAU”)—at the time of its IPO. The Complaint plausibly alleged that WEBTOON publicly characterized MAU levels as “stable,” “durable,” “consistent,” “rebounding,” and positioned for growth, while internally the company allegedly tracked MAUs daily, weekly, and monthly and knew that MAU levels in Korea and the Rest of World were declining sharply leading up to the IPO. The Court found it plausible that WEBTOON’s statements created a misleading impression of stability and positive momentum when WEBTOON allegedly knew MAUs were deteriorating and that the delay of a promised AI recommendation tool had already contributed to weakening user metrics. These allegations sufficed to plead the falsity, scienter, and duty-to-disclose elements needed for the Section 10(b)/Rule 10b-5 claim concerning MAUs.

The Court also held that Plaintiff plausibly alleged that WEBTOON’s risk disclosures and omission-based statements were misleading under both the securities laws and Regulation S-K Items 105 and 303. According to the Complaint, WEBTOON warned only that MAU declines and foreign currency fluctuations “could” occur, while those risks had already materialized before the IPO and were allegedly known to management. The Complaint further alleged that WEBTOON was aware of a six-month adverse trend in currency exchange rates that was already negatively affecting operating results but failed to disclose it. Because the Complaint sufficiently alleged that Defendants spoke about these metrics and trends while withholding contradictory, known adverse information, the Court allowed the MAU-related 10(b) claim, the misleading risk-disclosure theory, the Regulation S-K Item 105 and Item 303 claims, and the related Section 15 control-person claim to proceed.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or near the June 27 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/webtoon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #WBTN #WEBTOON $WBTN

