Phoenix, AZ , Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Business Visibility Group is detonating the old search playbook. Founded by AI search architect Frank Masotti, the firm is rolling out a visibility model engineered specifically for AI systems—not outdated algorithms. Masotti—creator of the first AI-built business directory designed for LLM reasoning—developed the system after exposing how traditional SEO becomes invisible inside today’s AI engines.

As this shift accelerates, most business owners are discovering the same harsh truth: today’s AI platforms and Google AI Overviews skip their companies entirely. The engines fail to assemble a complete business identity when the underlying data is fragmented, inconsistent, or unreadable to machine reasoning. Business Visibility Group was built to eliminate that blind spot by constructing the online identity that helps AI systems understand who a business is, what it does, and when to surface it across platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Meta AI.



To achieve this, the firm replaces outdated AISEO checklists and keyword tactics with an identity-first system built for how AI engines interpret meaning. The methodology behind how Business Visibility Group works delivers clarity on how people search today, shifting clients toward a structured identity specifically engineered for AI reasoning. This direction allows organizations to be recognized consistently rather than treated as disconnected fragments online.

At the center of Business Visibility Group services is Masotti’s signature GEO methodology, supported by structured search practices and strengthened through GSV visibility signals. GEO restructures how businesses appear inside AI-driven systems by reinforcing identity data and aligning authority cues with the interpretive models AI engines rely on. This approach is engineered to solve the core problems we solve for business owners, including invisibility in AI, fragmented online identity signals, and the diminishing effectiveness of traditional SEO inside generative environments.

“Professional firms aren’t being overlooked because they lack expertise—they’re being overlooked because AI can’t understand them,” said a company spokesperson. “Business Visibility Group fixes the identity gap traditional SEO ignored, giving AI engines the clarity they need to trust and surface a business.”

Every engagement begins with a discovery call where the firm evaluates how a business appears inside AI systems, followed by a visibility review that determines whether identity signals are strong enough for AI reasoning. If a visibility plan will not help, Business Visibility Group says so directly, and clients work with the expert handling the project for accuracy and clarity. As AI becomes the dominant layer of online discovery, organizations must ensure they are identifiable and trusted by the systems deciding what appears. GEO helps firms communicate expertise in the language AI engines trust, strengthening visibility in Google AI Overviews, generative search channels, and conversational engines. Companies ready to assess their AI visibility can book a call with Business Visibility Group.

Through AI-native identity design, Business Visibility Group positions companies at the forefront of the evolving search landscape. By rebuilding their digital identity around the logic of AI, the firm ensures modern businesses remain discoverable as generative systems change how the world finds and evaluates information.

About Business Visibility Group

Business Visibility Group provides AI-first visibility solutions for digitally driven organizations. Founded by Frank Masotti, the company builds AI-ready business identities that help systems understand who a company is, what it offers, and when to display it. Its GEO and GSV-supported strategies deliver structured, reliable visibility plans tailored to each firm’s market, audience, and long-term goals.

