DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ: MRX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by December 8, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) (“Marex” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased Marex shares during the period of May 16, 2024 through August 5, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Marex securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 8, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Marex, headquartered in London, is a global financial services firm providing trading, clearing, and risk management solutions.

According to the lawsuit, on August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Marex engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask true risk exposure.

The report detailed numerous multi-million-dollar discrepancies in intercompany receivables and loans across Marex’s network of over 56 entities. Examples of these discrepancies included a fabricated $17 million receivable, a subsidiary with profits inflated by 150% before liquidation, and an asset valued at $14.9 million sold weeks later for just $2.5 million with no reported loss. The report also alleged nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives exposure concealed through a Marex-controlled fund in Luxembourg was used to generate non-cash trading profits and inflate operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

Following the issuance of this report, Marex’s stock price fell $2.33, or 6.2%, closing at $35.31 on unusually heavy trading volume, causing investor losses.

If you are a Marex investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com