Agricultural Commodities Market Research Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Commodities Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agricultural Commodities Market, valued at USD 225.83 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.96% to reach USD 301.94 Billion by 2030.

The global agricultural commodities market encompasses raw materials derived from farming and livestock, including staple crops and animal products, which are traded on international exchanges for direct consumption or as vital industrial inputs. Market expansion is fundamentally supported by an expanding global population, increasing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies leading to evolving dietary preferences, and the rising demand for agricultural products in biofuel and other industrial applications.







The continuous expansion of the global population represents a fundamental driver for the agricultural commodities market, directly translating into an increased baseline demand for food, feed, and fiber. As the world's population steadily grows, the sheer volume of agricultural output required to sustain consumption patterns expands commensurately, impacting commodity prices and trade flows. This demographic trend places sustained pressure on production systems to enhance yields and efficiency.



The necessity to feed a larger populace mandates higher annual production; according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in its October 2024 'Cereal Supply and Demand Brief', global food consumption of cereals for the 2024/25 season is forecast to reach a record 1.24 billion tonnes, largely driven by population expansion. This underscores the direct link between demographic growth and the agricultural supply imperative.



Key Market Challenges



The escalating impact of climate change, frequently manifesting as extreme weather events, presents a substantial challenge to the global agricultural commodities market. These climatic shifts directly disrupt established agricultural production cycles through phenomena such as prolonged droughts, excessive rainfall, and unpredictable temperature fluctuations. Such events cause significant crop damage, reduce yields, and can delay or prevent harvesting, leading to diminished overall output.



Furthermore, extreme weather can damage infrastructure and logistics, thereby hindering global supply chains and increasing transportation costs. This volatility in supply directly contributes to price instability and uncertainty for market participants. According to Copa-Cogeca, in 2024, total EU cereal production is projected to decrease by 4.7%, from 269.89 million tons in 2023 to 257.31 million tons. This reduction underscores how climate-related factors are actively constraining the growth trajectory of agricultural commodity availability and market stability.



Key Market Trends



Digital agriculture transformation involves integrating advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and decision-making across agricultural operations. Precision farming systems, IoT sensors, and data analytics are increasingly deployed to optimize resource utilization and improve yields. According to U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reporting in January 2024, 27 percent of U. S. farms utilized precision agriculture practices in 2023.

These tools provide real-time insights into soil conditions, crop health, and weather patterns, enabling targeted interventions and reducing waste. Cargill Ventures, by March 2024, had invested in Bushel, an agricultural software developer, and Grao Direto, a digital commodities trading platform, reflecting strategic focus on digital solutions across the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $225.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $301.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AGROPECUARIA MAGGI LTDA

Bunge Global SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

JBS USA Food Company Holdings

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Olam Group Limited

Wilmar International Limited

Marfrig Global Foods SA

By Type:

Hard

Soft

By Trading Type:

Online

Offline

By Product Type:

Soybeans

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Cocoa

Coffee

Cotton

Spices

Oil Seed

Sugar

Meat

Dairy Products

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sys3la

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment