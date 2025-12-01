Clearmind Medicine Charges Forward in Alcoholism Treatment: Positive Cohort Data, Full DSMB Approval, and New Elite Site Joins the Clinical Trial

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, recently announced three transformative milestones in its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial for CMND-100—the Company's proprietary, non-hallucinogenic, MEAI-based oral therapy targeting Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

These achievements include positive top-line results from the first cohort, unanimous approval from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to continue Phase I/IIa clinical trial and the commencement of enrollment at another clinical site in Israel, propelling the multinational study toward potential accelerated patient recruitment.

AUD impacts over 28 million adults in the U.S. alone, driving staggering societal and economic costs exceeding $249 billion annually, yet current treatments fall short in efficacy and accessibility. Clearmind's CMND-100, designed to safely and effectively diminish alcohol cravings and consumption through innovative neuroplasticity mechanisms. The ongoing trial—a single- and multiple-dose evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy—spans world-renowned institutions.

Positive Safety and Efficacy Results from First Cohort

In an announcement on November 18, the Company reported compelling top-line data from the trial's initial cohort of six participants Who were dosed across elite sites including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (two participants) and Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry (four participants).

DSMB's Resounding Green Light Fuels Momentum

Building on this momentum, Clearmind's independent DSMB conducted a meticulous, unblinded interim safety review on November 24. The board unanimously recommended that the clinical trial continue.

Global Network Expands with Elite Israeli Site Activation

Just one day later, on November 25, Clearmind activated enrollment at another clinical site in its international consortium: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC), one of Israel's leading medical centers. Under the leadership of Principal Investigator Prof. David Zeltser, Director of Internal Medicine and Deputy Director of R&D and Innovation, TASMC welcomed its first patient—marking seamless site initiation and injecting fresh velocity into recruitment efforts. This joins an elite lineup of active centers, including Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Hadassah Medical Center, enabling diverse, high-quality data accrual to power the trial's next phases.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

