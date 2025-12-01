Avalon GloboCare Reports Q3 2025 Progress with KetoAir™, Holistic Health Initiatives, and International Expansion

FREEHOLD, N.J., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products, today announced a series of Q3 2025 advancements for KetoAir™, including expanded deployment, the launch of a first-responder metabolic health program, and entry into an international market.

Key Highlights

Launched Holistic Health Reset Program with First Responders in Nevada

In August 2025, Avalon, together with Saga Health and SpecialtyHealth, Inc., launched the “Nevada POOL/PACT Holistic Health Reset” program for 50 first responders. The four-month wellness initiative targets metabolic, physical, and behavioral health improvements, supported by mutual accountability and structured guidance. Participants are using KetoAir™ for continuous daily monitoring of metabolic changes, helping them stay engaged and track progress throughout the program.

UK Launch of KetoAir™ Breathalyzer for Distribution and Sales

On September 1, 2025, Avalon began offering its FDA-registered breathalyzer device, KetoAir™, for purchase in the United Kingdom via www.KetoAir.uk. This milestone marks Avalon’s first international expansion of its marketing of the KetoAir™.

KetoAir™ Showcased at London Health Optimization Summit

Avalon presented KetoAir™ at the two-day London Health Optimization Summit on September 13 th and 14 th , 2025. During the event, attendees learned firsthand how KetoAir™ integrates into broader wellness and metabolic-health programs.

Mid-Program Results from First Responder Wellness Initiative

October mid-program data from the Nevada POOL/PACT Holistic Health Reset show individual improvements in metabolic health, which may be driven by better diet, exercise habits, sleep quality, and daily routines. KetoAir™ aims to play a role as a measurement and accountability tool, helping participants track daily ketone levels and stay aligned with their health goals.

“Our Q3 achievements reflect momentum for KetoAir™ as we expand into new markets and introduce solutions that meet the growing global demand for metabolic-health tools,” said Meng Li, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Avalon.”

KetoAir™ is a handheld breathalyzer designed for ketogenic health management (U.S. Food and Drug Administration registration number: 3026284320). It measures breath acetone concentration (BrAce), a key indicator of fat metabolism and ketosis. The KetoAir™ breathalyzer device is owned and manufactured by Qi Diagnostics Limited, a nanosensor-based diagnostic technologies company. Intended for users pursuing ketogenic diets for weight loss, athletic performance, or therapeutic purposes, the device utilizes nano-sensor technology to provide real-time insights. KetoAir™ is compatible with both Apple and Android devices and is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information or to purchase KetoAir™, please visit www.ketoair.us.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products and the advancement of intellectual property in cellular therapy. Avalon is currently marketing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device and plans to develop additional diagnostic uses of the breathalyzer technology. The KetoAir™ is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device. The Company also continues to focus on advancing its intellectual property portfolio through existing patent applications. In addition, Avalon owns and operates commercial real estate. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

