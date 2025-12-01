American Specialty Toy Retailing (Astra) Announces Open Registration for 2026 Marketplace & Academy Event with Lowest Prices of the Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) has announced that registration is now open for the 2026 Marketplace & Academy, taking place Friday, June 5 through Monday, June 8, 2026, at The Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Astra’s Marketplace & Academy is a trade-only event designed exclusively for retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and other professionals in the specialty toy industry. The four-day event features educational sessions led by industry thought leaders, valuable networking opportunities, a dynamic exhibit hall showcasing the latest specialty toys and products, and the highly anticipated Astra Star Awards Gala.

Select discounts of over 50% off are available at marketplaceandacademy.com now through January 31, 2026.

Bringing together independent retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and industry professionals from across the United States and beyond, Astra’s Marketplace & Academy 2026 is the place to be for specialty, offering a dynamic combination of trade show business opportunities and educational resources. Attendees can expect exceptional programming including a keynote speech from Astronomer and former Assistant Director for Science Communication at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Michelle Thaller, hands-on product demonstrations, and educational insights from industry experts on some of the most topical conversations shaping small businesses and specialty toy retailers today.

The Astra Play Awards , which is currently accepting nominations through February 20th, will announce the 2026 winners during the Star Awards Gala, shining a spotlight on exemplary products across a wide range of categories. Throughout the show, Astra Play Award finalists will be featured on the show floor in the all-new Astra Experience, a content creation hub for influencers and exhibitors.

“In today’s landscape, where industry trends shift faster than ever, Astra’s Marketplace & Academy is more than a show. It’s the place where ideas are exchanged and partnerships are built,” said Astra President, Sue Warfield. “We are proud to bring this community together under one roof so we can collectively drive growth, leadership, and unite around our shared belief that play matters.”

The 2026 Marketplace and Academy will bridge connections between independent retailers, toymakers, and industry partners, serving as a landmark moment for Astra to help its members grow thriving businesses while enriching the lives of children everywhere.

If you are a business owner interested in attending, visit MarketplaceAndAcademy.com to learn more.

About Astra

Founded in 1992, Astra - the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association - is a nonprofit, member-driven trade group dedicated to engaging, elevating, and promoting the specialty play community. Membership brings year-round opportunities to learn, collaborate, and play, sharing expertise with fellow professionals. Marketplace & Academy is the place to be for specialty.

The association is governed by a 15-member volunteer board representing retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and affiliates.