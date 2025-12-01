Off The Hook Yachts Reminds Boat Buyers that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Reinstated 100% Bonus Depreciation for Boats Bought By January 19, 2026

Wilmington, NC, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE: “OTH”, or “Off the Hook Yachts” ), America’s largest buyer and seller of pre-owned boats, is reminding U.S. boat buyers that the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA), signed into law in July 2025, has reinstated 100% bonus depreciation for qualifying business assets—including boats and yachts—through January 19, 2026.

This powerful tax incentive allows eligible buyers to deduct the entire purchase price of a qualifying vessel in the first year it is placed into service, provided it is used more than 50% for legitimate business purposes. Together with aggressive year-end pricing and OTH’s unmatched nationwide inventory, 2025–2026 represents a historic window of affordability for boat buyers.

“This incentive is a game-changer for anyone considering a boat purchase,” said Jason Ruegg, President of Off The Hook Yachts. “Our expanding team of brokerage professionals has already helped countless boat buyers identify qualifying vessels. A buyer who meets the IRS requirements can deduct the entire cost of the boat in year one. This has already boosted demand, and we expect interest to surge even further.”

As the national leader in pre-owned boat inventory, Off The Hook Yachts is uniquely positioned to help customers seize this opportunity. Unlike competitors that offer limited brands, the Company provides one of the broadest selections of all-brand boats in the country, making it easier than ever to find a qualifying vessel at an exceptional value.

To remain compliant, owners should maintain detailed records of charter contracts, guest logs, and all financial activity.

About Off The Hook Yachts

Founded in 2012 by Jason Ruegg, Off The Hook Yachts Inc. has become one of America's largest buyers and sellers of pre-owned boats. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with operations throughout the East Coast and South Florida, the Company acquires more than $100 million in boats and yachts annually. Off The Hook Yachts leverages AI-assisted valuation tools and a data-driven sales platform to bring speed and transparency to yacht transactions, supported by a nationwide network of offices and marinas offering brokerage, wholesale, and performance yacht sales. Customers can buy boats from our many boat brokers including Autograph Yacht Group, our premier yacht brokerage offering expert service, exclusive listings, and a refined approach to buying and selling yachts. They can finance them with our Azure Funding Division, our recreational loan broker and lender providing financing solutions for individuals, dealerships, and brokerages. Off the Hook Yacht Services provides high-quality maintenance, repair, and support services yacht servicing. Marine Asset Recovery provides asset recovery and repossession services. In addition to our company owned websites, Boatsandbuyers.com and Webuyboats.com provide boat auction and lead generation services.

