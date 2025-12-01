SUSE Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI and Cloud Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant expansion of their long-standing relationship, SUSE and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have extended their strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to integrate SUSE's enterprise open source solutions with Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock, delivering unified, cutting-edge infrastructure to be consumed directly on AWS. This new, multi-year agreement expands SUSE’s role, establishing an engineering foundation to significantly advance its capabilities in AI and public cloud technologies.

"For a decade and a half, we have acted as a proven foundation for critical enterprise workloads on AWS. The new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) transforms that legacy of trust into an engineering mandate for the future," said Christine Puccio, Global VP, AWS Growth Strategy at SUSE. "Combining SUSE’s open source solutions with AWS leadership, we are designing to simplify and standardize cloud-native operations. It's not merely an upgrade; it's engineering that fundamentally expands our position in AI and modern cloud infrastructure."

Strategic Expansion

Cloud native architectures bring agility, scalability, and resilience, but the path to adoption is often mired in complexity. Customers face significant integration challenges, struggling to manage the various interconnected components required to build and operate modern applications.

Driving Cloud and AI Innovation Together

The engineering foundation established by the SCA ensures that SUSE’s Enterprise Container Management and Business Critical Linux solutions are deeply integrated with core AWS AI services. This strategic alignment offers significant benefits including:

Cloud Integration to Drive AI Growth: This agreement represents SUSE’s continued development for cloud and is creating sustainable, high-growth revenue channels by structurally integrating with one of the world’s largest cloud providers to capitalize on AI growth.

This agreement represents SUSE’s continued development for cloud and is creating sustainable, high-growth revenue channels by structurally integrating with one of the world’s largest cloud providers to capitalize on AI growth. Secure, Supported Cloud Journey: SUSE solutions on AWS offer customers the most robust, fully supported, and highly efficient path to secure their future roadmaps. This collaboration places SUSE directly in the innovation pipeline on AWS, ensuring their foundational technology evolves in lockstep with the latest cloud and AI advancements.

SUSE solutions on AWS offer customers the most robust, fully supported, and highly efficient path to secure their future roadmaps. This collaboration places SUSE directly in the innovation pipeline on AWS, ensuring their foundational technology evolves in lockstep with the latest cloud and AI advancements. Frictionless First Mile for Developers: Developers require ease of use, seamless integration, and instant access to new tools. A significant reduction in deployment friction and complexity allows the developer community to instantly access and utilize SUSE's container and Linux technology alongside AWS services like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q.





About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments.

SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies across traditional on-premises, to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

rachel.romoff@suse.com