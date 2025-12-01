SUSE Announces New Cloud Native Features Compatible with Amazon Linux

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (re:Invent) -- SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enrich the cloud native Linux experience for Amazon Linux. As part of this agreement, SUSE delivers thousands of additional, enterprise-grade open source packages via the new Supplementary Packages for Amazon Linux (SPAL) service. This expands the toolset available to customers already leveraging Amazon Linux for their applications.

“We’re proud that the Amazon Linux team has chosen to leverage SUSE’s Linux expertise and secure toolchain to provide these packages to their users,” said Rick Spencer, GM of Business Critical Linux at SUSE. “This is a rewarding collaboration driving mutual success while also enabling us to extend our foundational commitment to security, reliability, and quality to a broader community of users."

Expanded Software Ecosystem and Innovation

The collaboration grants Amazon Linux 2023 (AL2023) immediate access to vetted open source packages, built on the foundation of the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repository. These packages are meticulously tailored for enterprise needs. This collaboration significantly broadens the functionality and customization available to Amazon Linux users, enabling rapid support for diverse and modern enterprise workloads. SUSE's specialized expertise in repackaging, delivering, and securing these components lets customers focus on innovation rather than package maintenance.

Accelerated Time-to-Value and Cost Efficiency

The arrangement brings SUSE's specialized expertise in maintaining, testing, and securing thousands of popular open source packages to AWS customers. Further, this lowers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improves operational agility when deploying complex enterprise software stacks.

Customers building external products and services on Amazon Linux 2023 can now leverage SUSE's enterprise Linux capabilities alongside the trusted infrastructure on AWS. This is particularly valuable for clients targeting regulated markets or environments where stability and long-term viability are paramount, simplifying compliance and reducing risk.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments. SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies across traditional on-premises, to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

