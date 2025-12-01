Near North Health is strengthening its network of health centers to offer new location, new services

Chicago, Illinois, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Ill. – December 1, 2025 – Near North Health (NNH) today announced that it is streamlining and strengthening its network of health centers to provide better health care services to its patients. The “Better Health is Just Around the Corner” initiative will consolidate operations around three core locations — Winfield Moody Health Center, North Kostner Health Center and the Family Health Center at Oakwood Shores. Together, these sites will anchor a more efficient, connected system of care designed to deliver greater access, convenience, and quality of care to residents across Near North, West and South Side communities.

“This change is about focusing our resources where they can have the greatest impact on patient care and health outcomes,” said Tristé Lieteau Smith, Near North Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “By aligning care around three strong, well-equipped centers, we can expand services, improve access and offer the coordinated, high-quality care our patients deserve.”

Among the major milestones of this initiative, NNH will open a new South Side facility and offer new services to improve access to care for those living in Bronzeville and other local neighborhoods.

The new location, the Family Care Center at Oakwood Shores, located at 3753 S. Cottage Grove Ave., will open its doors to current and new patients on Monday, Dec. 1. NNH will move from its Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., which is only one mile south of the new Oakwood Shores location.

The move to Oakwood Shores is designed to maximize service integration, patient experience, and technologyenabled care delivery. Among the many benefits, the move will allow NNH to offer on-site mammography and ultrasound services to conduct breast exams. This expansion of services addresses a key gap in preventive care for Black women, who are disproportionately impacted by late-stage breast cancer diagnoses.

“We are very excited to welcome patients and the community to a new space that improves convenience and quality of care,” Dr. Smith added. “Too many residents of the South Side still lack access to primary and specialty care, especially those without health care insurance. The move we are announcing is aimed at expanding and updating the care offerings that our families deserve to have close to home, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Established in 1966, NNH provides care to over 26,000 individuals and families each year, the majority from Chicago’s South and West Side communities. The South Side continues to face higher rates of chronic disease, maternal health disparities, and cancer mortality. By investing in Oakwood Shores, NNH is reaffirming its commitment to health equity

As the new facility opens, patients will immediately have access to services previously offered at the Komed Holman location, including:

Primary care Internal (adult) medicine Women’s health and prenatal care Pediatric medicine

Behavioral health therapy, counseling and integrated care

Early Intervention Services (EIS)

Care coordination and case management

Health education and outreach

Onsite laboratory

Within the next few months, expanded services at Oakwood Shores will include oral health, podiatry, ophthalmology, mammography and ultrasound, radiology, nutrition and WIC services, telehealth expansion with virtual specialty care options and community-based programs (including nutrition, maternal-child health and chronic disease management).

“We will continue to offer wraparound services and consultation to help our patients maintain good health beyond our walls,” Smith said. “It’s important that we continue to help people manage their care plans and navigate the resources available to them so they can live healthier. It’s the same great care and compassionate care providers, just in a better location.”

“Stepping into the new facility during my tour, I immediately felt how much care went into designing this space,” said Douglas Black, a current NNH patient and member of the Patient Advisory Council. “It’s absolutely beautiful! This move shows a genuine dedication to both innovation and patient comfort—it reassures me that Near North is committed to growing with the community while keeping my personal care experience as seamless as possible.”

Near North Health will hold open houses on Saturday, December 13, 2025, and Saturday, January 10, 2026, to introduce patients and the neighbors to the new facilities. There, visitors will be able to tour the facilities and meet with care providers to learn more about the services offered now and in the coming months.

Northwestern Medicine, a Near North Health partner for decades, provided funding for building improvements at the Oakwood Shores location.

“Northwestern Medicine is committed to building stronger communities by removing barriers to better health,” said Posh Charles, Senior Vice President at Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “Near North Health plays an important role in the communities it serves, and we are committed to helping it thrive. We know we’re better when we’re all in this together, and through this partnership, we aim to support residents throughout the City of Chicago, particularly on the South Side, while addressing the root causes of health disparities.”

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Near North Health provides high-quality, affordable healthcare and essential support services to individuals and families, with a focus on underserved populations. NNH’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the diverse communities it serves by providing accessible, comprehensive, and culturally sensitive care — regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Additional information about our mission and services is available at www.nearnorthhealth.org.