The Shopping Shift: Consumers Turn to AI – Not Search Engines – to Shop Smarter and Faster

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Cyber Monday marks a tipping point in the way Americans shop. According to new research from Suzy , the leading human intelligence platform, consumers are increasingly bypassing traditional search engines like Google and Bing in favor of AI-powered assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini to research, compare, and buy products.

The AI Impact on 2025 Holiday Shopping report reveals that 57% of consumers now use AI for shopping because it saves time, and 79% say it makes them more confident in their purchases.

Among Gen Z shoppers, adoption soars to 85%, with 92% using AI to track or compare prices before buying.

We’re witnessing the next evolution in consumer behavior – the shift from search to conversation,” said Matt Britton, Founder and CEO of Suzy. “Instead of scrolling through pages of search results, consumers are simply asking AI what to buy and getting personalized, instant answers in return. This change isn’t just about speed – it’s about trust, context, and confidence in every decision.”

From Search Engines to Smart Assistants

Unlike traditional browsing, where shoppers sift through dozens of pages, AI assistants can summarize reviews, analyze historic prices, and generate shortlists in seconds. Respondents described AI as their “two-second shopping assistant,” providing concise summaries that once took 30 minutes of research:

61% of shoppers use AI for price comparison, with nearly one in five building AI-driven lists or trackers ahead of big sales events like Cyber Monday.



35% trust ChatGPT most for product recommendations, citing its neutrality versus retailer-owned bots, which many view as biased or “pay-to-play.”



Still, trust remains the hurdle: 33% of monthly or occasional users of AI say they’re skeptical of how AI tools rank or recommend products, underscoring the importance of transparency and data disclosure.



Generational & Gender Shifts

The data reveals sharp divides across age and gender:

Gen Z and Millennials are driving the shift, seeing AI as a “digital coach” for deal-hunting and confidence-building.



Boomers (55+) remain cautious, with only 50% having tried AI tools, often citing discomfort or distrust.



Women value AI’s ease and speed, while men prize its analytical comparison power.



The Bigger Picture: AI as the New Interface for Decision-Making

As shoppers increasingly use AI for pre-purchase planning, Suzy’s data signals a larger transformation in consumer intelligence. AI is not just changing how people shop, it’s redefining how they decide.

Consumers want speed, savings, and transparency, and they reward brands that provide it. Those who integrate real-time price tracking, voice prompts, and unbiased comparisons will emerge as the winners of the 2025 holiday season and beyond.

“Search used to be the start of the shopping journey. Now, it begins with a conversation,” added Matt Britton. “Consumers don’t want a list of links – they want a direct, trusted answer that understands their needs, compares the best options, and gives them confidence to buy. AI is becoming the personal advisor that search engines never were.”

For a deeper look at how AI is reshaping consumer decision-making this holiday season, read the full AI Impact on 2025 Holiday Shopping report here .

About the Study

The AI Impact on 2025 Holiday Shopping report was conducted by Suzy Speaks, an AI-powered conversational research platform that merges qualitative depth with quantitative scale. The study surveyed a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults between November 18–25, 2025, exploring how consumers use AI to find, evaluate, and purchase products during Cyber Week.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, conversational research and high quality audiences into a single connected AI platform. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

