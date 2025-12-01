Chaince Securities Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent for Trident Digital Tech Holdings’ (Nasdaq: TDTH) Private Offering of Up to US$10 Million to Power Web3 Platform Expansion

New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD), today announced the successful US$2.2 million follow-on closing of a convertible note under Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: TDTH) private offering of up to US$10 million.

This US$2.2 million follow-on convertible note financing builds on Trident’s previously completed US$2.6 million private placement on September 17, 2025, also led by Chaince Securities as exclusive placement agent. Both closings form part of Trident’s broader private offering framework, which permits the Company to raise up to US$10 million in aggregate, depending on market conditions and investor participation.

In this latest closing, Trident issued a convertible promissory note to an institutional investor, along with customary related agreements, under the same private offering program. The Company intends to use the proceeds to support technology development, operational expansion, platform enhancement, and general working capital.

This transaction reinforces Chaince Securities’ expanding role as a trusted placement partner for technology-focused and innovation-driven issuers seeking institutional capital solutions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Chaince Securities LLC

Chaince Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, specializing in private placements, capital markets advisory, and institutional execution services for global growth-stage companies. Chaince Securities is a subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD).

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TDTH) is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company’s business strategies and future plans, and expectations regarding the filing of a resale registration statement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, market and economic conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:



Chaince Securities LLC

Email: info@chaincesecurities.com



International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1(646) 866-7928

Email: management@iecapitalusa.com