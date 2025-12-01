Premier Graphene Inc. ($BIEI) Secures Final “COFEPRIS” Authorization Permitting its Partners to Commence Importation and Registration of CBD, CBG, and Cannabinoid Products in Mexico

EL CENTRO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) reports that partner companies HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V. and Santa Rosa Green Seeds received their coveted, official importing license from COFEPRIS, Mexico’s Federal Commission originally established for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (often referred to as Mexico’s FDA). This nearly exclusive licensure accomplishes a major regulatory milestone, securing approval to commence importation, registration, and commercialization of CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoid products containing less than 1% THC threshold.

The COFEPRIS authorization includes oversight for the safe entry and registration of a broad range of hemp-derived goods into the Mexican market that are for human consumption. This encompasses:

- CBD & CBG extracts and live resins

- Consumer health and wellness products

- Cosmetics and topical formulations

- Nutraceutical and food-grade applications

- Pre-roll hemp cigarettes and smokable hemp products

- Additional cannabinoid-based product lines meeting federal standards

With this approval, HGI Industrial Technologies and Santa Rosa Green Seeds are now cleared to establish direct import pathways, accelerating distribution to existing retail channels and expanding product availability across Mexico.

More importantly, however, this positions Premier Graphene, Inc. to secure ongoing military contracts and to be able to fulfill such contracts at minimal cost, and thus maximizing profit, while facilitating the best possible products with the most efficacious features. Specifically, the military protective gear will be stronger, lighter weight and thus with greater comfort (with graphene). Manufacturing can occur outside the United States and thus be tariff avoidant.

After a long process and many delays, our partner company HGI Industrial Technologies is finally ready to commence importing a full range of product lines focused on health, food, wellness, and cosmetics — including a wide variety of CBD- and CBG-rich products. We congratulate both HGI and Santa Rosa Green Seeds for achieving this critical milestone.



“We are happy to start importing these diverse, high-quality products to the already established points of sale throughout Mexico. At Premier Graphene Inc., we specialize in all aspects of industrial hemp — from advanced graphene production, ballistic armor innovations and aerospace to specialized cannabinoid products for emerging global markets for medical use and for general consumption. We begin in Mexico and expand to Belize and hopefully to the 12 island nations in the Caribbean,” reports Premier’s President, Pedro Mendez.

Carlos Alberto Pérez García, founder of Santa Rosa Green Seeds, explains: “After four years of project development, Santa Rosa Green Seeds S.A. de C.V. is finally ready to begin activities in the world of industrial hemp and cannabis-derived products.”

Mr. Pérez Garcia further reports: “With the resolution and guidelines granted by COFEPRIS in 2025, the company’s business model is now enabled, permitting it to commence importation, manufacturing and commercializing products derived from industrial hemp. This milestone marks a turning point in the Mexican landscape and begins a new stage that strengthens the relations and economic activities between Santa Rosa Green Seeds and HGI Industrial Technologies for the cultivation of hemp and the importation of raw materials and finished products derived from cannabis to the transformation to a wide gamma of products—an advancement that will undoubtedly drive the growth of the expanding market in this sector as well as position us into a variety of markets from food and Cosmetics to aerospace with the help of Premier Graphene and HGI Industrial Technologies.”

Premier Graphene remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of the defense and technology sectors and private industry, including by strengthening graphene supply chains. We also seek to fill the global gap in graphene production as demand continues to rise worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Pedro Mendez, President

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI)

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies is a Mexican-based company focused on industrial hemp development from graphene, armor, aerospace and defense material to cannabinoid imports, grows, transformation, food and wellness product innovation. With years of expertise in cultivation, quality control, and regulatory compliance, HGI is positioned to become one of Mexico’s leading importers and developers of legal cannabinoid products as well as a leader in the bio tech sector and defense sector.

About Santa Rosa Green Seeds

Santa Rosa Green Seeds is a company with the legal recourse to grow industrial hemp for both industrial use CBD and CBG as well as provide seed varieties. The company partners with international producers HGI Industrial Technologies S.A de P.I de C.V and Premier Graphene Inc., and research groups through HGI to support sustainable agricultural development and cannabinoid-rich crop expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

