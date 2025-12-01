Becausal Launches the CPG Data Store, The Industry’s Largest Freely Searchable Transaction-Level Dataset

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becausal , the leader in causal AI-based CPG and retailer audience intelligence, today announced the launch of its closed beta program for its CPG Data Store . The self-service portal is the largest freely searchable dataset of consumer packaged goods (CPG) purchase and transaction data, across major U.S. retailers. It offers unparalleled visibility into retail and brand performance, consumer purchase behavior, and explicit category, brand, and even product-level trends.

Becausal CPG Data Store is the first-to-market solution to enable retailers, agencies and CPG brands to pose extremely nuanced, forensic, high-value audience queries. Within the tool, users can build precise and multi-dimensional audiences with clarity, precision and transparency. The searchable user interface (UI) is highly visual with easy to comprehend graphics powered by the underlying insights-rich Becausal database.

Marketers, brands, retailers and analysts are already leveraging the CPG Data Store as a research and planning tool to monitor and execute on dynamics such as product-level sales, retailer-specific spend, shopper demographics and behavioral trends.

After incorporating initial feedback from early adopters, the Becausal CPG Data Store beta program is now available for more agencies and CPG brands to request access at no cost. The CPG Data Store currently has deterministic, multi-sourced purchase data on three million consumers representing $300 million in spend across 445,500 products. Updated weekly, the platform will eventually house the entire scale and depth of Becausal’s full data set (8,000 brands, 800,000 products, 300 categories).

“The CPG Data Store opens up a new era of transparency and audience intelligence for CPG marketers,” said Chuck Ennis, chief commercial officer at Becausal. “Whether you’re a retailer looking to own more of the consumer’s monthly share of spend or a brand optimizing category performance with conquesting or reengaging lapsed buyers, this is an extremely powerful data asset and self-serve portal that we put directly in the hands of the users for smarter decision-making. We see research, planning, and innovation use cases happening every day in ways no user has seen before.”

The Becausal CPG Data Store immediately provides brand-level and product-level metrics such as total spend by retailer, demographic breakdowns (age and gender), and clearly identifies the number of consumers and households in both the deterministic and lookalike or ExtendedAudience™ datasets. To optimize the trade-off between look-alike audience size and expected campaign performance, users can easily explore propensity-to-purchase modeling visualizations using Becausal’s AuditableAI™ platform interface.

By making this data accessible and explainable, Becausal empowers CPG brands, retailers holding companies, agencies and tech partners to identify opportunities, predict trends and drive incremental growth.

To request access to join the closed beta program, please visit https://datastore.becausal.com/sign-in .

About Becausal

Becausal provides privacy-first, transparent audience intelligence solutions powered by advanced Causal AI. Built on the principles of data and model transparency, verified data provenance and auditable measurement, Becausal enables brands, retailers, agencies and platforms to move beyond predictive assumptions to provable, actionable insights. Formerly Scanbuy’s established data division, Becausal delivers measurable results trusted by leading global brands, defining a new standard in ethical, accountable and high-performance advertising data. Learn more at https://www.becausal.com/ or on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/becausal/ ).

