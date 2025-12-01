Amy Feng rejoins H/Advisors Abernathy as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Advisors Abernathy, a leading strategic communications advisor, today announced that Amy Feng has rejoined the firm as Managing Director. Ms. Feng, who brings more than 25 years of experience in financial and strategic communications, started her career on Wall Street as a sell-side analyst, transitioning to senior corporate advisory and in-house investor relations roles. In those capacities, she advised senior leaders and Boards on critical communications matters surrounding mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, shareholder activism, leadership transitions, investor relations and litigation, among others. Ms. Feng will be based in H/Advisors Abernathy’s Houston office.

“We are delighted to welcome Amy back to our firm,” said Tom Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at H/Advisors Abernathy. “Her experience as a trusted counselor to C-level executives and board directors on high-stakes matters, further strengthens our commitment to support our clients by offering a deep bench of experienced counselors able to navigate today’s unpredictable geopolitical and market environment.”





Ms. Feng joined H/Advisors Abernathy in Los Angeles in 2007 and worked later in its San Francisco office. She has also served in executive positions at other leading strategic communications firms, with a focus on financial communications, special situations and strategic stakeholder engagement. In addition, she previously led the global investor relations function at Shopify. Prior to joining H/Advisors Abernathy, she was Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at JMP Securities and Equity Research Senior Analyst at Lehman Brothers, where she published original research and sector analysis on hundreds of companies across tech-related industries.

“I am excited to come back to the firm where I discovered my passion for strategic communications and the value that expert advice can bring to companies,” said Ms. Feng. “I look forward to working with colleagues old and new to continue to provide bespoke and exceptional communications counsel that clients have come to expect from H/Advisors Abernathy.”

Ms. Feng is Chair of the Board, Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee at Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). She also is a Member of the Advisory Board at Cro Metrics, a Board Member of National Investor Relations Institute New York chapter, and holds the National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship Certified Designation certification.

Ms. Feng earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Chemistry from Cornell University; a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley; and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

About H/Advisors Abernathy

A trusted communications advisor, H/Advisors Abernathy specializes in advising CEOs, board directors and senior executives on effective stakeholder communications and engagement. For over 40 years, the firm has been entrusted by clients across sectors to help build, protect, and enhance their reputation, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities. H/Advisors Abernathy operates from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. as a core member of H/Advisors, global strategic communications experts dedicated to enhancing reputation and building trust to fulfill ambitions. Founded in 2001, H/Advisors employs 1,500+ multi-disciplinary experts in 40+ offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East.

