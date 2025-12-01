Junction Brain Health Opens Toledo Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junction Brain Health, a leading provider of advanced, non-invasive treatments for depression and related conditions, announced today the opening of its new clinic in Toledo, Ohio. The center has begun accepting patients, expanding access to science-driven brain health care for individuals and families across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Located in Medical Office Building One of ProMedica Flower Hospital, the new Junction Brain Health clinic will offer FDA-approved therapies including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato® (esketamine) nasal spray for those living with treatment-resistant depression and related mood disorders. The clinic provides a coordinated approach to brain health care when traditional medications and talk therapy have not been enough.

“Our new Toledo clinic represents a major step forward in our mission to make advanced brain health care more accessible,” said Randy Oostra, CEO of Junction Brain Health. “We know there are many people in this region who have tried multiple medications and still don’t feel like themselves. Toledo deserves a dedicated brain health center where they can find hope, options, and a team that truly understands what they’re going through.”

The Toledo clinic will be staffed by experienced TMS technicians and psychiatric providers who specialize in treating complex and treatment-resistant depression. Patients receive individualized treatment coordinated with existing therapists or primary care providers.

“For the right patients, these treatments can be life-changing,” said Manish Karamchandani, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Junction Brain Health. “We routinely see people who have spent years cycling through medications with limited benefit. By directly targeting the brain circuits involved in mood and using evidence-based treatments like TMS and Spravato®, we’re often able to reduce symptoms, improve daily functioning and help patients reconnect with their lives. We are excited to bring that level of care to Toledo area.”

Junction Brain Health’s Toledo clinic is now accepting referrals from primary care providers, psychiatrists, therapists and other health professionals, as well as self-referrals from patients and families seeking help for treatment-resistant depression.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (844) 537-6747 or by visiting https://junctionbh.com.

Junction Brain Health, formerly TMS Solutions, is a leading provider of advanced, evidence-based mental health treatments including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy and Spravato® (esketamine) nasal spray. FDA-approved and non-invasive, these therapies are designed to help patients living with treatment-resistant depression and related conditions when traditional medications and talk therapy have not provided relief. With a focus on whole-brain wellness, Junction Brain Health is committed to compassionate, personalized care that empowers individuals and families to rediscover hope and healing. Call (844) 537-6747 or visit https://junctionbh.com.

